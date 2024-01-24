Would $10,000 be worth ditching your phone for a month? This brand thinks so

A new “Dry January” has been introduced where giving up your smartphone may pay you $10,000.

The Icelandic yogurt company, siggi, announced its Digital Detox Program challenge where contest participants who lock their phone up for one whole month can win:



$10,000.

Smartphone lockbox.

Good old-fashioned flip phone.

One month prepaid sim card.

Three months’ worth of siggi’s yogurt.

To enter into the competition, you’ll need to write a 100 to 500 word essay that explains why you need a “digital detox” and what you would gain out of it, “as well as how it aligns with siggi’s philosophy that ‘live simple and less sets you free,’” according to Business Insider.

Why is siggi offering $10,000 for a phone detox?

The company’s press release explained that it believes “in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!”

The explanation pairs well with the company’s mission statement to help people understand “that there’s freedom in simplicity.”

Exploding Topics reported that some “eye-opening smartphone addiction stats” that pertain to 2024 may explain why this challenge has been issued:



Forty-seven percent of Americans admit they’re addicted to their phones.

The average American checks their smartphone 352 times per day.

Seventy-one percent of people spend more time on their phone than with their romantic partner.

Almost two-thirds of children spend four hours or more per day on their smartphones.

Forty-four percent of American adults admit that not having their phones gives them anxiety.

Cell phones cause over 20% of car accidents.

In 2023, the reported average time spent on smartphones was three hours and 15 minutes each day with 3 in 4 Gen Zers claiming to have spent too much time on their devices.