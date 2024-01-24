In wake of 3 lawsuits, Panera removes charged lemonade from self-serve stations in some locations

In the wake of several lawsuits, fast-casual restaurant Panera is making moves to regulate its “charged lemonade” — a beverage containing four times the amount of caffeine found in a cup of coffee.

In 2023, two families filed lawsuits against Panera, alleging the restaurant’s charged lemonade beverage led to the deaths of their loved ones. Another woman recently filed a third lawsuit against the brand, claiming she was left with “permanent cardiac injuries” after consuming the caffeinated beverage, as reported by People.

Despite the string of claims, Panera has not pulled the beverage from its menu. In some locations, the restaurant moved charged lemonade from the self-serve stations to behind the counter, where customers must ask an employee to fill their drink.

“Looking for Charged Sips? You can pick up your order on the Rapid Pick-Up shelf or at the pick-up counter. Ask an associate if you need help locating your drink,” reads a sign now displayed at some Panera locations, People confirmed.

This is not the first move Panera has made to regulate the beverage. Following the first lawsuit — filed in October 2023 — the restaurant issued warnings in store and online about the product’s caffeine amount.

“Contains CAFFEINE — Consume in Moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women,” the warning labels read, per People.

One serving of Panera charged lemonade contains 390 mg of caffeine. For comparison, that is more than three times the amount of caffeine in a Red Bull energy drink or Monster energy drink. In each lawsuit, the customer in question drank at least two servings of the charged lemonade. The FDA recommends healthy adults drink no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day.

The fast-casual restaurant continues to defend its products, claiming the lawsuits are “without merit.”

After the filing of the third lawsuit, Panera issued this statement: “We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products,” per USA Today.

Panera lemonade earns nickname ‘death lemonade’

The harm allegedly caused by Panera’s charged lemonade has gone viral online — earning the name “Panera death lemonade” on social media. With the lemonade still available, several consumers have taken to pushing their luck with the drink.

“Haven’t eaten today and I’m trying the murderous lemonade from Panera (please) pray for me,” one woman wrote on X.

“I need a Panera charged lemonade. Let me see if I’m built different,” another customer wrote online.

Several individuals have died after drinking Panera charged lemonade

A total of three known lawsuits have been filed against Panera for selling charged lemonade. Two of the lawsuits claim drinking the beverage killed their loved ones. Another woman claims the drink left her with permanent heart problems.

September 2022: College student dies after drinking charged lemonade

Sarah Katz, a student at University of Pennsylvania, died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 10, 2022, hours after consuming Panera’s charged lemonade.

Katz collapsed within the restaurant’s Philadelphia location and was immediately taken to the hospital, where “she had another arrest and was pronounced dead,” according a lawsuit filed by her parents in October 2023.

According to the lawsuit, “Consumers are not provided a factual basis for understanding it (Charged Lemonade) is an energy drink containing exorbitant amounts of caffeine, caffeine sources, stimulants, and sugar.”

“These unregulated beverages include no warning of any potentially dangerous effects, even the life-threatening effects on blood pressure, heart rate, and/or brain function,” the lawsuit adds.

Panera expressed sadness over Katz’s death while claiming it would investigate the alleged connection between the beverage and Katz’s passing.

In the wake of the lawsuit, a Panera spokesperson told CNN in a statement, “We were very saddened to learn this morning about the tragic passing of Sarah Katz, and our hearts go out to her family.”

“At Panera, we strongly believe in transparency around our ingredients. We will work quickly to thoroughly investigate this matter.”

October 2023: Dennis Brown died after consuming 3 charged lemonades

After drinking three servings of Panera’s charged lemonade, Dennis Brown, 46, began his journey home. Before he made it, Brown collapsed on the street due to “a cardiac event.”

Following Brown’s death, a second lawsuit was filed in December 2023 against Panera for selling the “dangerous beverage” with a lack of proper warnings to customers about the amount of caffeine in the drink.

According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 9, Brown was “found unresponsive on the sidewalk at approximately 5:45 p.m., Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In the wake of the lawsuit, a Panera Bread spokesperson told ABC, “Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family. Based on our investigation, we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products.”

The spokesperson added, “We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

January 2024: Woman claims charged lemonade gave her ‘heart problems’

An allegedly healthy and active 28-year-old woman, Lauren Skerritt, claims she experienced heart palpitations after consuming 2 1/2 cups of the charged lemonade beverage in April 2023. Skerritt alleges she had never experienced heart palpitations prior.

According to Skerritt, the beverage left her with “permanent cardiac injuries” despite having “no underlying medical conditions,” reports People.

In spite of a third lawsuit, Panera continues to stand by its products.

“We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as the previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products,” the spokesperson said in December, per The Washington Post.