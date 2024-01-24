What Andy Reid and the Kelce brothers said about Jason Kelce’s shirtless shenanigans in Buffalo

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday to advance to the AFC Championship, but one of the most memorable moments of the game involved a player on neither team.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce earned a big share of the spotlight by going shirtless in the cold as he cheered for the Chiefs.

The center was in attendance to watch his brother Travis Kelce, who scored two touchdowns in the game. The brothers discussed Jason Kelce’s shirtless shenanigans on Wednesday’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I feel like taking your shirt off is like a Buffalo Bills thing,” Jason Kelce said. “I want(ed) the full experience.”

Jason Kelce shirtless in Buffalo 😅



(📺: CBS) pic.twitter.com/BxbYSVotVN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2024

When did Jason Kelce decide to take off his shirt at the Chiefs-Bills game?

Going shirtless was all part of his plan, Jason Kelce said. Prior to the game, he mingled with tailgating Bills fans and wanted to take his shirt off there but was running behind schedule.

“When I entered the box, I noticed, ‘Hey, I can jump out of that box and I’ll be outside, and if I take my shirt off, then I’m outside and I’m part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry,’” he said. “Dude, it was something about the entire day. I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is electric, the energy, the shenanigans.”

It wasn’t enough for him to walk around the heated box shirtless. He had to do it outside to hang out with his “Bills Mafia compadres” if he wanted the full Buffalo experience.

Shirtless Jason Kelce jumps into stands from suite pic.twitter.com/m8QjWimAnW — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2024

While the video doesn’t show it, the jump didn’t quite go as planned. The 13-year NFL veteran forgot he had been dealing with an MCL sprain.

“The moment I landed, my right foot and my knee twisted, and luckily, it’s good. Forgot that knee was a little lose,” he said.

Why did Jason Kelce decide to take off his shirt?

Jason Kelce’s Eagles were eliminated after their Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Including the playoff loss, Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games.

The exhaustion from the season played a role in Jason Kelce letting loose Sunday, he said on “New Heights.”

“We just got done obviously with a very grueling season in Philadelphia, mentally and physically,” he said. “This was an opportunity to honestly go some place and forget about all that, just go have fun and root on your brother. I haven’t had the opportunity to go to a game of yours in like two years now because of the Super Bowl and other circumstances. I was excited to go to Buffalo to ... cheer you on and also to experience the legendary Bills Mafia.”

After the game, the Chiefs tight end got a kick out of watching his older brother’s viral behavior and advised him to not let that publicity go to waste.

“I’ll tell you what, man: If you don’t run for president, all this is just gonna go to waste. It looks like a political campaign. You’re just reeling them in,” Travis Kelce joked.

While it’s been rumored that the Eagles center will announce his retirement soon, he clarified that running for office isn’t the reason behind his potential retirement.

“There’s nothing political about this,” he said. “This is just a man in his elements with his Bills Mafia compadres, enjoying the dead of winter.”

What did Andy Reid say about Jason Kelce’s shirtless shenanigans?

While Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t have a chance to catch up with his former center, his wife, Tammy Reid, met up with Jason Kelce after the game.

The two took some pictures together, and yes, he was still shirtless in the photos, according to an interview shared by Jared Koller of KCTV5 in Kansas City.

“She took pictures with him. I saw the pictures,” Reid said. “He’s the best. He’s a great kid, great father. That’s probably (what I’m) most proud of him for. He’s got a great wife and kids. He’s done a nice job with that.”

Jason Kelce was contemplating another jump outside of the box when his wife, Kylie, got his attention and let him know they had a special visitor.

“Shirtless pic with Tammy Reid, I never thought that’d happen to be honest with you,” he said. “It was awesome. I haven’t seen Tammy in a minute, so it was great to catch up.”

What did Taylor Swift think of Jason Kelce?

When Jason Kelce told his wife he was going to jump out of the box shirtless, she told him, “Jason, don’t you dare.”

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor (Swift),” he said. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression.”

His behavior didn’t scare off his brother’s girlfriend like his wife feared, according to Travis Kelce.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he said during the podcast.