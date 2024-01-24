Why is In-N-Out closing its first location in the chain’s history? The answer didn’t shock some locals

In-N-Out announced that the company has decided to close its only store in Oakland, California, due to the crime concerns that affect that store.

In the 75-year history of the company, In-N-Out has never closed a location until now.

“We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime,” Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer at In-N-Out, said in a statement. “Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

Oakland In-N-Out regulars weren’t shocked by the news

CBS News reported that lifelong East Oakland resident Jan Bundy was reportedly not surprised when he heard the location was shutting down but did tell CBS, “It’s really a sad moment.”

Bundy reportedly purchases food from the restaurant at least twice a week and is aware of the crime that takes place as he has been a victim of the crimes.

“They were trying to steal my vehicle, but I had a kill switch on. So they couldn’t get my vehicle, but they took all my belongings out,” Bundy said.

In-N-Out explained in a statement that while “several” restaurant locations have been relocated, there has never been a closure of one of its stores.

Another Oakland resident, Jenny Goeppner, told CBS News, “I’m definitely frustrated. Because if it’s not In-N-Out, it’s something else tomorrow.”

Was the Oakland In-N-Out profitable?

Despite the “highly profitable” nature of the location, the company has made the decision to close its first store.

The Oakland location has been open for about two decades with its closure date set on March 24, according to CNN.

“We are grateful for the community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that his closure negatively impacts our associates and their families,” Warnick continued. “Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and well-being of our customers and associates — we can’t ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

