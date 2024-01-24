3 takeaways from Utah’s lopsided loss at Washington State

Utah’s Pac-12 road woes continued in a 79-57 loss to Washington State at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington, on Wednesday night.

The Runnin’ Utes fell to 0-4 on the road in conference play and lost another starter to injury.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Isaac Jones paced Washington State with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, while Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points and three rebounds.

Branden Carlson led the Utes with 20 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block. He scored 14 in the first half.

Key stretch: Utah pulled within 51-49 on a Keba Keita jumper with 11:05 to play, but Washington State responded with a pair of 3-pointers from Isaiah Watts. That started a 15-2 run and gave the Cougars a comfortable cushion.

Utah injuries mounting: The Utes, already down starters Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering, lost rising star Deivon Smith with 6:23 left in the first half when he hurt his right foot contesting a 3-point shot.

Smith missed the rest of the game and was sitting on a training table with his foot wrapped in ice before eventually returning to the bench.

Luka Tarlac and Carlson both left briefly in the second half with their own injuries but returned — Tarlac grabbed his right leg after battling down low for a shot, while Carlson took an elbow to the face on defense.

Second-chance points: Washington State had a significant advantage in second-chance points at 21-4, as the Cougars finished with a 14-10 edge in offensive rebounds and won the rebounding battle 40-29 overall.

Free-throw disparity: The Cougars made 16 of 24 free throws, while Utah hit just 3 of 7.

What’s next?

The Utes (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) will stay on the road for a game at Washington on Saturday (8 p.m. MST, ESPN2).

The Huskies hosted Colorado late Wednesday night.

Utah will then be off for a week before playing Colorado at the Huntsman Center on Saturday, Feb. 3.