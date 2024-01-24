Jim Harbaugh is reportedly headed back to the NFL

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly going back to the professional ranks.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh will leave his post as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines to become head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh, who turned 60 a month ago, just won the national championship at Michigan. In nine seasons in charge of the Wolverines, he compiled a record of 86-25.

Prior to becoming head coach at Michigan, his alma mater, Harbaugh was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, where he compiled a record of 44-19 and went to three NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl, where he lost to his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

It has been rumored for quite a while now that Harbaugh might leave for the NFL, with the Chargers being seen as a likely landing spot after they fired head coach Brandon Staley.

Harbaugh was a quarterback for the Chargers from 1999-2000 when they were located in San Diego (they moved back to Los Angeles — where they originated in 1960 — in 2017).

In all, Harbaugh played in the NFL from 1987-2001.

Michigan will now be searching for a head coach. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served in that capacity for four games during the 2023 season when Harbaugh was serving a suspension and is widely seen as the favorite to replace Harbaugh.

Given the coaching change, Wolverine players are now allowed to enter the transfer portal for the next 30 days.