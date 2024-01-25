Jazz 123, Wizards 108: Inside the numbers

WASHINGTON — The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards, 123-108, the first win of this road trip for the Jazz.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen finished with a game-high 29 points to go with five assists and seven rebounds.

Worst performance: Though Jordan Poole scored 15 points he also rarely passed the ball, didn’t play defense, turned the ball over and and had four fouls, so he was responsible for the Jazz getting a lot of points.

22: John Collins scored 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting to go with 16 rebounds.

72: The Jazz scored 72 points in the paint against the Wizards.

15: The Wizards scored 15 transition points in the first quarter. From that point the Jazz did a better job of limiting how much the Wizards were able to get out and run.

Best of the best: The Jazz had six players in double figures, a mark that has become a bit of a trend for the Jazz this season. Winning by committee has been something the Jazz are trying to emphasize and that showed on Thursday night.

Worst of the worst: The Wizards roster is really weak and the bench wasn’t able to support what their starting lineup did. Washington had just 26 bench points, 14 of which belonged to Marvin Bagley III.