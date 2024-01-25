‘Napoleon Dynamite’ flash mob breaks out at Sundance

Napoleon Dynamite is back — at least, his look-alikes are. And they want you to vote for Pedro again.

On Monday, a flash mob of dancers dressed as Napoleon Dynamite took over Main Street in Park City. In a video posted on Sundance Film Festival’s official X account, they wore shirts that read “Re-elect Pedro 2024” and busted out the hilarious moves from the famous dance scene in the 2004 film.

The flash mob’s performance came in preparation of the 20th anniversary of “Napoleon Dynamite” at Sundance.

20 years and the dance moves are still fresh 🕺



A flash mob of Napoleon Dynamites break out in dance on Main Street to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the #Sundance classic, NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, playing in our 40th Edition Celebration Screenings Section. pic.twitter.com/QqzxHkFKjK — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 23, 2024

20th anniversary of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

“Napoleon Dynamite” hits its 20th anniversary this year. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film festival on Jan. 17, 2004, before its official release in June of that same year. Since then, it has grossed more than $46 million and become a cult classic, as reported by the Deseret News.

“Napoleon Dynamite” also returned to Sundance this year, playing in The Ray Theatre in Park City Wednesday evening for a 20th anniversary screening. Additionally, the cast of the film have plans for a reunion at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater in Clearwater, Florida, in February, as reported by the Deseret News.

‘Napoleon Dynamite’ co-writers nominated for first Oscar

Utah filmmakers and “Napoleon Dynamite” co-writers Jerusha and Jared Hess also just received their first Oscar nomination. Their animated short film “Ninety-Five Senses” is up for best animated short at the 2024 Oscars in March, per the Deseret News.

According to the description on the official trailer on YouTube, the short film is about “An ode to the body’s five senses, delivered by a death-row inmate with little time left to enjoy them.” “Ninety-Five Senses” will compete against four other short films for the award.

