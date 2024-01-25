Robitussin cough syrups recalled over possible contamination

Haleon, which makes Robitussin over-the-counter medicines, issued a voluntary recall of eight lots of its Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult products because of microbial contamination.

The products are designed to provide symptom relief for cold, flu, hay fever or other respiratory allergies.

In the notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall site, the company noted that the products could pose significant risk to certain consumers.

“In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out,” the notice said.

The company said it hasn’t seen any adverse events to date.

The lots being recalled are:



Robitussin Honey Cf Max Day Adult, 4 ounces, lot number T10810, with an expiration marked 21OCT2025.

Robitussin Honey Cf Max Day Adult, 8 ounces, lot numbers T08730, T08731, T08732 and T08733, all expiring 31May2025, as well as lot T10808, expiring 30SEP2025.

Robitussin Honey C Max NT Adult, 8 ounces, lots To8740 and T08742, both expiring 30JUN2026.

Consumers who may have purchased the products are told to stop using them immediately and call 1-800-245-1040 Monday through Friday during Eastern Time business hours for instructions. You can also email mystory.us@haleon.com.

If you experience any problems related to taking the product, contact your physician.