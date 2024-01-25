Most of the films nominated for Academy Awards this year are not for kids of any age. But there are a few movies on the list that, at least at first glance, seem appropriate for children.

Here’s my assessment of six of the nominees, and my explanation for why I do or do not want my kids to watch them.

Family-friendly Oscar-nominated films

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The category for best animated films is often a place where parents can find excellent family films. And this year is no exception.

“The Boy and the Heron” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” both appeared on my list of the top 10 family films of 2023.

“Across the Spider-Verse,” the likely winner in this category, is a vibrant, beautiful romp that is the superhero genre at its best. It explores how the choices we make impact those around us. Miles Morales is a deeply relatable hero your kids will root for and who always tries his best.

It is a bit darker than the first film, so I would be careful with the youngest children, who might end up with nightmares.

‘The Boy and the Heron’

“The Boy and the Heron” is definitely for older kids, as its PG-13 rating suggests. It deals with questions about the role of parents, pacifism and escape. But ultimately, the film has a strong moral core that should point kids in a positive direction on each of those questions.

The beautiful animation will also appeal to kids of all ages. But it does deal with some issues that parents would need to explain, such as graphic self-harm and complicated remarriage family dynamics.

‘Robot Dreams’

I’m perhaps the most pleased to see “Robot Dreams” get some attention in the nominations. This film is similar to 2015’s “Shaun the Sheep” both in that neither has any words and in their simple, but not simplified, look at the world.

Because “Robot Dreams” is not rated, and because Netflix released an animated show with “Robot” in the name in the past that was very graphic, parents might be scared away. There is no need to be.

“Robot Dreams” is a story about the power of friendship between a dog and his robot. The music will keep the parents entertained, and the layered story will keep them engaged. The sweet ending will leave everyone smiling.

“Robot Dreams” has not opened widely in the U.S. yet, but be on the lookout when it does. I know I’ll take my kids.

Oscar-nominated films I won’t watch with my kids

‘Barbie’

“Barbie,” one of the biggest blockbuster hits of 2023, was nominated for eight awards. Because it’s based on the toy, the movie may intrigue some interested parents. This is not a film for kids, however.

The film explores gender expectations and relies on the stereotypes of the Barbie doll to make many of its points. And while the bright production design may appeal to children, its messages will likely be confusing. While some teenagers may be mature enough to appreciate some of the thought-provoking elements, many wouldn’t.

My kids would be bored watching this film, and I’d have to explain to them much of the plot and themes. Pass.

‘Nimona’

“Nimona” is rated PG, which might suggest it is a family film. It isn’t.

Nimona, the main character, embraces acting badly, including murder, which the plot justifies because of how she’s treated by others. The film demonizes any kind of social norm or moral expectations. And the violence is quite extreme for a PG film.

Ultimately, the main character chooses to attempt suicide as a way of proving to the world how badly she’s been treated, a depiction that research suggests leads to increased suicidality. I would not let my children watch this film unless they were 14+ and writing a paper on harmful messages in film. And I would encourage other parents to do the same.

‘Elemental’

“Elemental” was Pixar’s film for the year. It deserves inclusion in the Oscars nominations for its technical accomplishments, but it is one of Pixar’s weaker entries in terms of story.

While most of the messages are positive, I would need to explain to my kids some of the individualistic “you do you” themes that pit the characters against their families. But the biggest reason I wouldn’t take my kids to it is because the story would bore them.