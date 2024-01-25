Puka Nacua was just nominated for this NFL award

Puka Nacua continues to rack up recognition.

The Los Angeles Rams rookie has been nominated for the NFL’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Thursday morning.

Nacua enjoyed arguably the finest debut campaign for a receiver in league history, setting all-time rookie marks by catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards.

The fifth-round draft selection also posted six touchdowns and became the face of a surprisingly resurgent Rams squad and a superstar within the sport itself.

The finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/HAbETNBNFv — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2024

In the playoffs, Nacua set another rookie record with 181 receiving yards against the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round, though Los Angeles ultimately fell just short of a win.

Nacua’s fellow nominees are Lions standouts Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Nacua was the only player among this group not drafted in either the first or second round this past April.

Stroud is currently projected as the betting favorite to take home the award. He threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns for a “worst to first” Houston team in the 2023-24 season.

Even if Stroud keeps Nacua from hoisting a Rookie of the Year trophy, the former BYU star has still earned plenty of accolades already this year. Nacua was selected both to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team earlier this month.

Other notable award nominees

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. Jackson will start for the Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28. Nick Wass, Associated Press

In addition to the finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year, the NFL has announced the nominees for the rest of its 2023 AP awards.

The current MVP favorite is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who projects to finish well ahead of runners-up Josh Allen and Brock Purdy of the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Niners running back Christian McCaffrey were also nominated for MVP.

Defensive Player of the Year honors will likely either go to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett or the Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt. The rival pass-rushers are much more favored than Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons or Daron Bland.

Jackson, Prescott and McCaffrey are joined by receivers Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb for possibilities for the Offensive Player of the Year title.

Nacua’s quarterback Matthew Stafford is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year, though Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a near lock for the award considering his miraculous recovery from nearly expiring on the field just over a year ago.

The award winners are set to be announced at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8.