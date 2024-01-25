The Ravens are honoring this former BYU star during the AFC championship game

Andy Reid and Kyle Van Noy won’t be the only former BYU Cougars participating in Sunday’s AFC championship festivities.

Former BYU tight end Dennis Pitta will be recognized by the Ravens at some point during the contest for his contributions to the franchise, Baltimore announced in a Wednesday press release.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft, Pitta played in 66 games across six seasons for the Ravens, logging 224 receptions for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pitta was a key contributor to Baltimore’s championship squad in 2012, posting 669 receiving yards and seven scores in the regular season before adding another touchdown grab in Super Bowl XLVII against San Francisco.

A number of hip injuries ultimately ended Pitta’s career following the 2016 season at age 31. He has since served as a color commentator for Ravens radio broadcasts, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from BYU in 2022.

The southern California native originally arrived in Provo as a walk-on before blossoming into a consensus All-American for the Cougars, ranking No. 2 in program history for receptions (221), No. 4 for receiving yards (2,901) and No. 10 for touchdowns (21).

Other Ravens legends to be honored alongside Pitta include Pro Football Hall of Fame members Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden, along with another Latter-day Saint tight end in Todd Heap, who holds the Baltimore franchise record for career touchdown receptions with 41.

Heap played with the Ravens from 2001-10, racking up 5,492 yards on 467 catches and earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods. Similar to Pitta, the Arizona State alum was widely known for being devoted to his faith.