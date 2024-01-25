Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 
BYU Basketball NBA Sports

Where Jaxson Robinson’s NBA draft stock currently stands

The BYU guard is ranked among ESPN’s top 40 NBA draft prospects for 2024

By Jackson Payne
SHARE Where Jaxson Robinson’s NBA draft stock currently stands
BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) flips up a shot as he slips past Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5).

BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) flips up a shot as he slips past Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) at the Marriott Center in Provo on Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jaxson Robinson’s breakout campaign continues to garner national attention.

The BYU shooting guard has been listed as the No. 38 overall prospect in this summer’s NBA draft by ESPN. The same rankings placed Robinson as the sixth-best player at his position among league hopefuls.

Robinson leads the Cougars with 13.7 points per game, adding 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 contests while primarily coming off the bench. Additionally, he’s shot 42.7% from the field and 35.9% from deep.

While Big 12 play has slowed Robinson down — he’s managed 9.2 points on a mere 31% shooting clip against conference opponents — there’s still plenty to like from the 21-year-old senior.

Experts such as Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN have cited Robinson’s 6-foot-7 frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan as “ideal dimensions” for the league while crediting his smooth jump shot and capable overall shooting ability.

Robinson’s draft fortune will likely come down to his performance on defense, where he has struggled at times this season.

“He lacks intensity and physicality in a major way, often looking a step behind the action instinctually and struggling to add value off the ball,” wrote Givony and Woo in December regarding Robinson.

A strong finish within BYU’s Big 12 schedule would go a long way to solidifying Robinson’s standing as a legitimate NBA prospect, where he could become the first Cougar drafted since Jimmer Fredette was taken with the 10th pick back in 2011.

Robinson would be eligible for a fifth and final season of college ball should he choose not to declare for the draft this summer.

Next Up In BYU sports
Is Andy Reid retiring? Here’s what he’s said
Utah Royals release schedule for first season back in Utah. Here are some highlights
‘I want to be a part of that’: Transfer QB Gerry Bohanon talks about his long road to BYU
BYU still looking for go-to guy as it turns focus to Texas Longhorns
Help is on the way to restore order to college sports (wink)
Are Cougars too dependent on the 3-point shot in Big 12 games?