Where Jaxson Robinson’s NBA draft stock currently stands

Jaxson Robinson’s breakout campaign continues to garner national attention.

The BYU shooting guard has been listed as the No. 38 overall prospect in this summer’s NBA draft by ESPN. The same rankings placed Robinson as the sixth-best player at his position among league hopefuls.

Robinson leads the Cougars with 13.7 points per game, adding 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 contests while primarily coming off the bench. Additionally, he’s shot 42.7% from the field and 35.9% from deep.

Scouting Notebook📓⏩️ @BYUMBB vs. Houston



In his second full season with BYU after transferring from Arkansas, senior wing Jaxson Robinson is in the midst of a career year and is one of the deadliest shooters on a team that is #2 in the country in 3PA/game.



Although the shot… pic.twitter.com/JztNnUQmHL — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) January 25, 2024

While Big 12 play has slowed Robinson down — he’s managed 9.2 points on a mere 31% shooting clip against conference opponents — there’s still plenty to like from the 21-year-old senior.

Experts such as Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN have cited Robinson’s 6-foot-7 frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan as “ideal dimensions” for the league while crediting his smooth jump shot and capable overall shooting ability.

Robinson’s draft fortune will likely come down to his performance on defense, where he has struggled at times this season.

“He lacks intensity and physicality in a major way, often looking a step behind the action instinctually and struggling to add value off the ball,” wrote Givony and Woo in December regarding Robinson.

hit em with that razzle dazzle 😮‍💨



📺 https://t.co/b38uhzL45G pic.twitter.com/2gZxNxp1Wo — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) January 24, 2024

A strong finish within BYU’s Big 12 schedule would go a long way to solidifying Robinson’s standing as a legitimate NBA prospect, where he could become the first Cougar drafted since Jimmer Fredette was taken with the 10th pick back in 2011.

Robinson would be eligible for a fifth and final season of college ball should he choose not to declare for the draft this summer.

