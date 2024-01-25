Starters revealed for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The starters for the NBA’s 2024 All-Star game were revealed Thursday night on “TNT NBA Tip-Off.” The hosts of “NBA Tip-Off,” Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith took turns announcing the names of the starters. According to NBA.com, starters were selected by votes from fans, players, and a panel of media members. Fans had the biggest say in the voting at 50%, with players and media both getting 25%. Voting closed on Saturday, Jan. 20, per NBA.com.

East Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks — Captain, eighth All-Star selection.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics — Fifth All-Star selection.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers — Reigning MVP, seventh All-Star selection.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers — Second All-Star selection.

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks — Eighth All-Star selection.

West Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers — Captain, 20th All-star selection in his 21st year in the league.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns — 14th All-Star selection.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets — Reigning Finals MVP, sixth All-Star selection.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks — Fifth All-Star selection.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder — Second All-Star selection.

When will the All-Star reserves be revealed?

The reserve players for the All-Star game will be revealed next week on Thursday, Feb. 1, also during the pregame show on “TNT NBA Tip-Off” at 5 p.m. MST. The 14 reserves are selected by NBA head coaches.

Will any Jazz players or players with Utah ties be selected?

In addition to former Weber State star Damian Lillard being selected as a starter for the 2024 All-Star Game, several former or current players with Utah ties have received votes. On the third return of All-Star voting, former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had 1,382,662 votes, making it likely he will be selected as a reserve. And even though the Jazz launched an All-Star campaign for Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson in December, they never cracked the top ten lists in voting reports from the NBA. Whether or not any Jazz players received enough votes in the final days before voting closed remains to be seen.