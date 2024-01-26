High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup, including a new state-record 26 assists from APA West Valley’s Peter Hakim

Region 1

Farmington Phoenix (11-6) cruised past Syracuse Titans (7-11) with a commanding score of 63-36. The Phoenix jumped into the lead right from the first quarter and never looked back. Paul Beattie was the high scorer for Farmington with 20 points, accompanied by Malakai Tobler who tallied 13 points and contributed three 3-pointers, while Jayden Haskell matched Tobler’s 13 points and added two 3-pointers. On Syracuse’s side, Brad Trejo and Joshua Godfrey both scored 8 points, with Trejo sinking two from beyond the arc.

The Davis Darts triumphed over the Weber Warriors in a blowout with a final score of 80-58. Coleman Atwater led the Darts with an impressive score of 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Zach Fisher also had a standout performance, contributing 22 points to the team’s score. Other notable efforts included Tradon Bessinger and Caleb Taylor scoring 9 and 8 points respectively, both also landing 3-pointers. On the Warriors side, Hunter Schenck led their scoring with 13 points, making three 3-pointers. Will Stratford added 12 points and Ryder Howe contributed 9 points with three 3-pointers. Despite these efforts, however, the Warriors were unable to keep up with the high scoring of the Darts.

In a riveting display of high-scoring basketball, the Layton Lancers (17-1) overcame the Fremont Silverwolves (10-8) with an 82-65 victory. Sam Romer of the Lancers was the game’s top scorer and hit the net for 23 points, while teammates KJ Miller and Mekhi Martin contributed with impressive performances of 18 points each. Easton Duft led the scoring effort for the Silverwolves with 18 points.

Region 2

The Corner Canyon Chargers (11-7) emerged victorious over the Bingham Miners (9-9) with a final score of 68-52. The Chargers took a commanding lead in the third quarter, with Taylor Feroah, Brody Kozlowski, and Derelle Desire leading the Chargers on the scoreboard with respective scores of 19, 17, and 14 points. For the Miners, Luke West and Stockton Tueller displayed commendable efforts with 16 and 15 points respectively.

In a final quarter rally, the Herriman Mustangs (14-4) defeated the Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-11), 55-48. Malcolm Johnson of Herriman led the lineup with 20 points, supported by Ike Palmer who sunk two 3-pointers amidst his 11 points. For Copper Hills, Isaiah Reiser recorded 18 points with a 3-pointer, while Tyler McVey contributed a solid 12 points, including two shots from beyond the arc.

In a nail-biter of a game, Riverton Silverwolves (14-4) narrowly overcame Mountain Ridge Sentinels (7-11) with a score of 63-60. The Silverwolves capitalized their moment in the second quarter by outscoring the Sentinels 25-10. The Riverton offense was led by Blake Robbins and Evan Berrett with individual scores of 16 and 13 points respectively. Will Lindsay and Wyatt Syllvester made solid contributions for the Sentinels with respective scores of 20 and 15 points.

Region 3

American Fork Cavemen (11-7) clinched a 57-44 victory over the Skyridge Falcons (8-10). The Cavemen surged ahead in the second quarter, featuring standout performances by Tiger Cuff and Reece Dent who tallied 16 and 11 points respectively. Despite a valiant effort by Skyridge’s Tate Larson and Jordan Kohler, who recorded 16 and 15 points respectively, the Falcons could not close the gap.

The Lehi Pioneers (15-3) defeated the Pleasant Grove Vikings (11-7) with a final score of 77-61. The Pioneers were led by Cooper Lewis recording 22 points, including two 3-pointers, and Easton Hawkins who made a significant contribution of 21 points, two of which were 3-pointers. From the Vikings, Andrew Anderson scored the highest with 12 points including four 3-pointers, while Makai Peterson contributed 11 points, along with a 3-pointer.

Ending the game 70-61, the Lone Peak Knights (9-8) claimed victory over the Westlake Thunder (4-14). Chamberlain Burgess was a standout performer for the Knights, recording 23 points, two 3-pointers, three rebounds, two steals and a remarkable five blocks, followed closely by Thom Kramer with 20 points, two 3-pointers, two rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Symon Sua led the Thunder’s attempt with a commendable 27 points including three 3-pointers.

Region 4

Granger Lancers (3-13) earned a 55-45 victory over Taylorsville Warriors (5-10). Despite matching scores in the first quarter, the Lancers pulled ahead from the second quarter onward. Daudi Aweyso stood out for Granger, putting up a commanding 29 points and two 3-pointers, while Stephen Kpaleh and Mason Biddulph added 13 and 9 points respectively. For Taylorsville, Bronson Dallimore and Kobe Allen each netted 11 points, with Allen adding a 3-pointer to his performance.

Kearns Cougars (6-11) clinched a dominating victory against Hunter Wolverines (7-11), with a final score of 88-69. The Cougars established their lead early in the game and maintained it throughout. Anywan Kuang led the scoring for the Cougars with an impressive 30 points, while Mauricio Lemus contributed a solid 20 points. The Wolverines attempted to keep pace, with Zaquel Cossa scoring 23 points and Uluaki Taukiuvea adding 20, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cougars’ lead.

Region 5

The Viewmont Vikings defeated the Roy Royals, finishing the game with a score of 84-65. The Vikings’ high scorers were Preston Weaver and Drez Jensen, who both confidently tallied 18 points each. Weaver scored three 3-pointer, while Jensen landed two. Max Draper and Max Larsen also made significant contributions to the team’s impressive score with 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Royals, Bronson Belnap topped their scoring list with 20 points, including a 3-pointer. Dahlen Pontius added 13 points and Colby Frokjer contributed 12 points, including one 3-pointer.

In an impressive performance, Bountiful Redhawks (12-5) triumphed heavily over Box Elder Bees (7-10) 89-58. Carson Smith led the way for the Redhawks with a game-high 27 points, including three 3-pointers, while Bryson Heath scored 15 points and landed two 3-pointers. Not to be discounted, Faletau Satuala contributed a solid 10 points for Bountiful. Max Isaacson was the leading player for the Bees putting 22 points on the board, marking three 3-pointers, three rebounds, an assist, two steals and four blocks.

In a close contest, the Northridge Knights (7-10) held off the Clearfield Falcons (4-13) 57-50. The Knights outscored the Falcons 19-10 in the final quarter to seal their victory. Josh Kitchen and Logan Birt headlined for the Knights with respective scores of 19 and 16 points. Meanwhile, Peyton Kotter scored 16 points and Davis Woll added another 13 points for the Falcons.

In a tightly-contested matchup, Woods Cross Wildcats (3-14) slipped past Bonneville Lakers (6-11) by one point, winning the game 51-50. Hunter Jackson steered Woods Cross’s scoring with 18 points and a 3-pointer, with Bryson Watson pitching in 11 points and a 3-pointer. For Bonneville, Ben Tesch was the standout performer, recording 20 points and two 3-pointers, while Jaxon Johnson added 13 points to the team’s effort. The two teams entered the fourth quarter tied, but a one-point advantage for Woods Cross was the difference.

Region 6

The Brighton Bengals narrowly won over the Skyline Eagles with a final score of 57-52. Nash Matheson stood out for the Bengals by scoring 19 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by Jaxon Soto with 15 points including two 3-pointers. Bradley Easton also contributed significantly with 12 points, involving two 3-pointers. On the other side, Landon Shaw led the charge for the Eagles, scoring 20 points, which included two 3-pointers. David Rasmussen and Karson Kaufusi chipped in with 7 and 6 points respectively.

The Alta Hawks (18-1) defended home against the East Leopards (7-11) with a final score of 74-53. The Hawks took an early lead in the second quarter, propelled by top scorers Jaxon Johnson and Carter Doleac with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Cooper Dodd led the effort for the Leopards with 18 points, followed by Sawyer Sutton with 15 points.

The Olympus Titans (15-3) overpowered the Highland Rams (13-5) with a convincing 71-44 victory. Dutch DowDell led the Titans with an impressive 30-point performance, including five 3-pointers, followed by Jordan Barnes recording 15 points and three 3-pointers. On the Rams side, George McConkie put up 17 points including a 3-pointer while Grayson Gaddis contributed 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds (12-5) edged past the Cedar Valley Aviators (9-8) with a final score of 78-73. The top contributor for Timpview was Mason Ford, who landed an admirable 19 points, with Dean Rueckert and Aisa Galea’i also putting up significant scores of 15 and 14 points respectively. For the Aviators, Hunter Larson led the pack with 17 points, closely followed by Owen Bawden with 16. Despite the strong performances from both teams, it was the Thunderbirds who managed to seize the victory.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (8-9) triumphed over the Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-11) in a game that ended 78-69 in favor of the Golden Eagles. Bennett Averett was the standout performer for the Golden Eagles, racking up an impressive 26 points, including seven 3-pointers. Brogan Miles also had a strong performance, contributing 19 points. For the Skyhawks, Chase DeGraffenried was the leading scorer with a massive 30 points, four of which were 3-pointers, followed by Kolby Dyches with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Orem Tigers (12-5) unleashed a dominant offensive performance against the Spanish Fork Dons (4-13), securing a comfortable victory with a score of 72-47. Tate Robinson, Asher Young, and Chance Dastrup had strong performances for Orem, shooting 15, 14, and 14 points respectively. Robinson shone especially bright beyond the arc, with five 3-pointers, while Dastrup netted four of his own. On the Dons’ side, Aaron Dunn led the pack with 19 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 8

Provo Bulldogs (13-6) secured a 47-42 win over Timpanogos Timberwolves (12-7) in a tightly contested game. The Bulldogs led the majority of the game with players ‘Carter’ and ‘Castagnetto’ contributing significantly, scoring 18 and 14 points respectively. Despite fighting back in the third quarter, Timpanogos couldn’t close the gap, despite strong efforts from Jaxen McCuistion and Steven LaPray, who scored 13 and 10 points each.

The Layton Christian Eagles (18-3) secured a victory against Payson Lions (5-11) with a final score of 63-57. Tyrin Jones was instrumental for the Eagles, registering a remarkable 21 points, supported by Alan Gballau with 11 points. For the Lions, Kamika Wesley and Quinn Buys stepped up, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively, with Buys landing two 3-pointers to boost his total.

The Mountain View Bruins emerged victorious against the Uintah Utes with a final score of 68-40. The Bruins’ performance was spearheaded by Conner Fairbanks, who scored a notable 26 points, landing two 3-pointers, and added 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. Simeon Suguturaga also had an impressive game, contributing 16 points (including a 3-pointer), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Bryce Mella added 13 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Utes’ side, JJ Jenson was the lead scorer with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Dauson Gardiner contributed 12 points, also adding a 3-pointer.

Region 9

Dixie 71, Crimson Cliffs 60

The Dixie Flyers (16-3) soared over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (9-8) in a 71-60 victory. The Flyers were led by Kyle Lemke who put up an impressive 27 points, followed by Logan Weidauer with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Despite Sean Felts’ strong performance for the Mustangs, scoring 25 points, it wasn’t enough to outpace the offense displayed by the Flyers.

Desert Hills Thunder (10-8) pulled off a 55-45 victory over Pine View Panthers (12-6). The Thunder had a commanding performance in the fourth quarter and outscored the Panthers 23-12. Desert Hills got notable contributions from Eli Allred, Ben Chase, and Mason Rasmussen who scored 17, 12, and 11 points respectively. Despite Nash Schroeder’s impressive 19-point performance for the Panthers, the team fell short in the end.

Cedar City Reds achieved a convincing victory over Hurricane Tigers with a final score of 75-53. Landon Kreitzer catalyzed the Reds’ offensive, scoring 20 points that included three 3-pointers. Tate Stubbs and JT Jeter were also fundamental contributors, adding 14 and 12 points, respectively, to Cedar City’s score. Easton Albrecht and Taylor Davis rounded out the high-scoring performers, adding 11 and 10 points respectively. On the Tigers’ front, Brigham Kemp led the effort with 15 points, which included one 3-pointer. Quinn Gubler added 9 points, while Cayleb Jackman pitched in 8 points. Despite these efforts, however, the Tigers were unable to surmount the substantial lead established by the Reds.

Region 11

In an incredibly close game, the Sky View Bobcats (5-11) narrowly defeated the Mountain Crest Mustangs (11-5) with a final score of 51-49. Macade Rolle was crucial to the Bobcats’ efforts, scoring 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Zach Oxborrow also pitched in with 11 points and a 3-pointer. On the Mustangs’ side, Kaden Hess led his team with 14 points and Joshua Arnell supported with 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (13-5) squeezed past the Logan Grizzlies (15-3) in a hard-fought 53-50 victory. Carson Cox guided the Riverhawks with a commanding 25 points, bolstered by two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, for the Grizzlies, Jordan Child led the scoring with 22 points, including one 3-pointer, and was backed up by Jalen Argyle who added 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Bear River eked out a narrow win over Green Canyon, with a final score of 40-38. The Bears (13-4) rallied in the final quarter to overcome the Wolves (14-4). Kyver Jensen of Bear River led his team with 14 points, whereas Jared Anderson of Green Canyon was the top scorer for his side with 11 points, and Jackson Penigar added flair with two 3-pointers.

Region 12

The Emery Spartans (14-5) triumphed over the Richfield Wildcats (11-7), with a final score of 53-39. The Spartans were spearheaded by Zack Tuttle who tallied 17 points, including two 3-pointers, supported by Luke Justice and Matt Olsen, who added 11 and 9 points, respectively. For the Wildcats, Malik Fautin held the fort with 9 points, while Griffin Wayman pitched in with 6 points and two 3-pointers.

The Juab Wasps (11-7) emerged victorious over the North Sanpete Hawks (7-11) with a 62-55 win. The Wasps defended their home court well with Austin Park and Braxton Hooper leading the team with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Conversely, Ridge Hendry was the top scorer for the Hawks, earning 21 points, followed by Cole Cook and Dimick Huntington with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Manti Templars (15-5) dominated the game against Canyon View Falcons (11-7), clinching a 55-35 victory. The Templars exhibited their strength in the first and third quarters, with Hunter Stevens leading the scoring with 18 points and Reggie Frischknecht adding another 11 points. For the Falcons, Jace Farrow managed to record 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Templars.

Region 13

The South Summit Wildcats triumphed over the Ben Lomond Scots with a winning score of 70-54. For the Wildcats, the top scorer was Gage Mckee with a formidable 23 points, followed closely by Logan Woolstenhulme with 22 points. Britton Woolstenhulme and Cam Harris added significantly to the score with 8 and 7 points respectively. On the Scots’ front, Jordan Harrison led their efforts with an impressive 22 points, while Jake East followed up with 13 points. Jonathan Alcaraz and Malakai Mack also chipped in with 7 and 4 points respectively.

Union Cougars (6-12) held on to secure a 55-50 victory over Grantsville Cowboys (6-13). The Cougars started strong in the first quarter and finished off with a solid fourth quarter, with Wayke Olsen leading the scoring with 16 points. Brooks Burgess and Brady Bell also contributed significantly, with 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Cowboys, Jaxon Kell was the top scorer with 12 points, and Ethan Powell added 10.

Region 14

In a closely contested game, the Summit Academy Bears (9-12) narrowly defeated Providence Hall Patriots (7-12) 60-57. The Bears were led by Colbyn Draper, who scored 22 points, and Lance Green, who added another 15 to the scoreboard. Evan Fraser was the top scorer for the Patriots with 17 points, with Dawson McDermaid also making a strong contribution of 11 points.

Region 15

The Grand Red Devils secured a victory over the North Sevier Wolves with a final score of 66-55. Lane Berry was the standout player for the Red Devils, racking up a hefty 26 points, including two 3-pointers. Jason McKinney also had a notable performance, contributing 12 points and one 3-pointer. On the Wolves’ side, Greyson Bennett led their efforts by scoring 20 points, with four of those points coming from 3-pointers. Jacob Johnson added 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

The San Juan Broncos (9-11) secured a victory against the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (8-9), ending the game 63-55. The Broncos’ Anthony Done and RJ Dalley were the lead contributors, with 18 and 16 points respectively, Dalley also bagged four 3-pointers. For the Bulldogs, Zach Overly scored 12 points, including one 3-pointer, and Jet Hill added 11 points.

In an energetic showdown, the Springville Red Devils overcame the Wasatch Wasps with a final score of 74-62. A standout performance was delivered by Mason Hansen of the Red Devils, who accumulated an impressive 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Teammate Jamyn Sondrup added considerable value with his 18 points, bolstering the Red Devils’ lead. In contrast, the Wasps saw an amazing performance from Sam Lind, who scored more than half of their team’s total points, netting 35 points in total, enhanced by five 3-pointers. Miles Brown and Nate Hinckley also contributed with 11 and 8 points respectively.

Region 16

APA West Valley Eagles (14-5) soared to a substantial victory over Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds (0-7), clinching a 101-42 win. The Eagles showcased a powerful offensive display, with Komy Ocwor tallying 37 points, and Peter Hakim breaking the state single game assist records with a remarkable tally of 26, also adding 23 points to his name. Quin Ekberg scored 15 points for the Thunderbirds.

Region 17

The Waterford Ravens (6-8) earned a 69-56 victory playing at home against the Draper APA Eagles (4-12). The standout performer for the Ravens was Carter Nielson, who scored an impressive 22 points. Hisham Ali and Myles Walkingshaw also contributed significantly to the win with 12 and 11 points respectively. For the Eagles, Urban Baldwin led the scoring with 22 points, while Lucian Greenwell contributed 16 points. Despite Baldwin’s spirited performance, the Eagles couldn’t match the Ravens’ scoring prowess.

The Rowland Hall Winged Lions (7-10) emerged victorious over the Maeser Prep Lions (9-10) with a final score of 54-33. Yeshi Tsering was prominent for the Winged Lions, scoring 16 points including one 3-pointer. Ian Mellor and Luc Dowdle contributed 11 and 10 points respectively, with each landing multiple 3-pointers. For Maeser Prep, Kale Garner led with 12 points.

American Leadership Eagles (9-10) soared to a 66-46 win against the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-9). The Eagles took flight in the second quarter, with Grant Jackson and Kannon Huntsman recording impressive scores of 24 and 14 points respectively. Despite a 23-point performance by Gavin Donovan, the Jayhawks were unable to match the Eagles’ momentum.

Region 18

The South Sevier Rams dominated the court in their game against the Millard Eagles, winning with a final score of 74-24. Brace Brindley was the top performer for the Rams, contributing 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while also securing 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block. Stockton Roberts and Jaggar Redd each added 12 points to the Rams’ score, with Roberts also sinking two 3-pointers. Preston Sanchez was the highest scorer for the Eagles, earning 11 points. Derk Memmott followed closely behind, contributing 9 points to the team’s total. However, these efforts were not enough, as the Eagles couldn’t keep up with the unwavering pace of the Rams.

The Beaver Beavers (9-7) outdid the Water Canyon Wildcats (3-8) in a 54-41 victory. Baylor Blackburn led the Beavers, recording 17 points and eight rebounds, with supporting contributions from Luke Wolff, who scored 12 points, and Deegan Blackner, who added 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. For the Wildcats, Aaron Barlow stood out with 19 points and two 3-pointers while David Barlow chipped in with 10 points.

The Kanab Cowboys (14-5) marked a clear 54-41 victory over the Parowan Rams (4-14). Trey Castagno was the main contributor for the Cowboys, scoring 20 points, followed by Kyle Brown and Cash Mortensen with 14 and 13 points respectively. On the Rams’ side, Hunter Bettridge scored 14 points, but the team was unable to push back against the Cowboys’ strong offense.

Region 22

The game between Wendover Wildcats and Tabiona Tigers ended with a nail-biting finish, the Wildcats scraping by with a 51-50 victory. Wendover’s Efren Delmuro led the team’s scoring with 18 points, finding success from the 3-point line with four baskets. Shawn Deboise and Kevin Gonzalez pitched in with 12 and 10 points, respectively, bolstering the team’s score. The Tigers’ scoring was led by Chance Lazenby, who managed an impressive 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Gavin Rhoades and Easton Peterson followed with contributions of 9 and 8 points, respectively.

