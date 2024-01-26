High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

The Fremont Silverwolves (9-9) convincingly defeated the Layton Lancers (7-11) with a final score of 50-20. Syncere Langston was the key performer for Fremont scoring 15 points, while Ama Herrick contributed 12 points, including two 3-pointers. On the other side, Roxy Casper led the scoring for Layton with 9 points and managed to sink a shot from beyond the arc.

The Syracuse Titans (14-3) asserted their dominance over the Farmington Phoenix (1-14) with an emphatic scoreline of 68-30. Avery Sanders was a powerhouse for the Titans, leading with a game-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Cortnie Barker and Maylee Anderson also chipped in with nine points each, with Anderson sinking a 3-pointer. For the Phoenix, Kate Garff led with 12 points, including a three-pointer, followed by Emilie Figlioli with 9 points boosted by three 3-pointers.

The Davis Darts (15-1) overpowered the Weber Warriors (6-12) with a significant 58-26 victory. For the Darts, Kendra Kitchen and T’maea Eteuati led the offensive charge, each scoring 14 points, with Kitchen making two 3-pointers. Kate Willard also made a significant contribution with 12 points. On the Warriors’ side, Rylee Jugler was the top scorer with 7 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 3

The Lone Peak Knights (10-6) demonstrated their superiority over the Westlake Thunder (12-6), emerging victorious in a 54-36 triumph. Lone Peak was spearheaded by Naia Tanuvasa, who scored 15 points, Shawnee Nordstrom, who added 13 points and a 3-pointer, and Sarah Bartholomew, who also netted 13. In contrast, Jada Willis of Westlake stole the spotlight for her team with her impressive performance, recording 15 points, including five 3-pointers.

The Lehi Pioneers (10-7) claimed victory over the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-8) in a game that ended 69-46. Sammi Love led the offensive drive for Lehi, scoring 23 points, alongside Addy Scrivner who contributed 16 points, including one 3-pointer. For Pleasant Grove, Tabi Clark and Amber Cook left their mark, with Clark netting 15 points and Cook adding 12 to their score.

Skyridge Falcons (10-6) flew past American Fork Cavemen (7-10) in an assertive 59-40 victory. Leading the Falcons, Cambree Blackham scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Bella Sika and Shae Toole also put considerable points on the board with 15 and 13 points respectively. For the Cavemen, Sarah Mathis led the troops with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kora Kennington added another 11 points.

Region 4

In a dominant display, the Cyprus Pirates (11-7) triumphed over the Granger Lancers (2-14) with a final score of 74-31. Amelia Echternkamp was the high scorer for Cyprus, amassing 21 points and contributing two 3-pointers. Veanna Pau’u and Tamila Francis also came up strong with 12 points each, with Francis adding two 3-pointers to her tally. For Granger, Elizabeth Owda was the top scorer with a total of 6 points.

In a tightly-contested game, the Taylorsville Warriors (9-8) narrowly outpaced the West Jordan Jaguars (8-6), cinching a 59-56 victory. Marlee Reupena and Ella Wolfgramm stole the show for Taylorsville, scoring 26 and 11 points respectively, both contributing a notable number of 3-pointers. On the West Jordan side, Giselle Muffett and Rochelle Afo Manuma gave strong performances, scoring 21 and 15 points respectively, with Muffett making three 3-pointers.

The Kearns Cougars (9-9) demonstrated their prowess with a decisive 53-37 victory over the Hunter Wolverines (8-10). For Kearns, Crystal Afemata-Marasco led the scoreboard with a compelling performance, scoring 16 points including five 3-pointers. Kylee Glade and Adhau Chol also contributed significantly with 10 points each. Hunter Wolverines saw admirable performances from Mama Tuitupou-kut and Grace Gallagher, both scoring 11 points.

Region 5

Bountiful Redhawks (14-3) asserted their strength and emerged victorious over Box Elder Bees (12-5), with a 70-61 win. Leading for Bountiful, Milika Satuala recorded 23 points, while Taylor Harvey was closely behind with 22. Mae Johnson also contributed 10 points for the Redhawks. Ashlyn Wight, with 14 points, was the top performer for Box Elder, closely followed by Madi Thurgood and Kamri Andersen, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Viewmont (11-6) seized a decisive victory over the Roy Royals (5-12), 63-41. Mary Carr, Aubrey Mulitalo, and Kristina Gunnell lit up the leader-board for Viewmont, each contributing substantially to the overall score. Carr scored 20 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, created 6 assists, secured 4 steals, and tallied 5 blocks. Similarly, Mulitalo contributed with 13 points, two 3-pointers, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while Gunnell added another 10 points, one 3-pointer, 4 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals. In contrast, Rihanna Jones stood out for Roy with 13 points, including five 3-pointers.

In an intensely narrow showdown, the Northridge Knights (8-9) marginally sneaked past the Clearfield Falcons (12-4), finalizing a 50-49 victory. Karlee Mayfield of Northridge proved exceptional, tallying 18 points for her team. Kaylee Hess chimed in with 13 points and two 3-pointers. On the other end, Clearfield’s Izzy Wyaskett and Xiyah Yarbrough performed well, netting 17 and 14 points respectively, with Wyaskett rattling in three 3-pointers.

Woods Cross Wildcats (9-8) showcased their dominance over the Bonneville Lakers (4-13) in a solid 58-39 victory. Katie King led the Wildcats with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, followed closely by Mari Nichols with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Despite the outcome, Lakers’ Whitni Johnson and Baylee Andreasen both had strong games, scoring 15 and 13 points respectively, with Johnson sinking four 3-pointers and Andreasen three.

Region 6

The Brighton Bengals (13-5) claimed victory against the Skyline Eagles (4-13) with a final score of 52-45. Lucy Chin shined bright for the Bengals, putting up 17 points, including one 3-pointer. Olivia Stephens and Charlotte O’Neal followed suit, each contributing 10 points to the win with one 3-pointer each. On the Eagles’ side, Mia Johnson led the way with 13 points, which included three 3-pointers, while Lauren Johnson chipped in with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

The Alta Hawks (15-2) soared above the East Leopards (5-13) in a dominant 81-51 victory. Fui Niumeitolu of the Hawks had a breakout performance, scoring an incredible 42 points, including five 3-pointers. Teammate Brooklynn Larsen added another 13 points, while Maya Mishmash scored 11 points. The Leopards fought hard with Olivia Tausinga leading the charge with 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tofi DelaCerna contributing 17 points.

Region 7

The Wasatch Wasps (15-3) emerged victoriously against the Springville Red Devils (3-14) by a score of 64-43. Ashley Garner was in top form for the Wasps, scoring a game-high 22 points. Dani Garner and Peyton Benkhe both contributed 11 points each, with Benkhe also landing three shots from beyond the arc. For Springville, Bella Esplin led with 12 points, which included three 3-pointers, accompanied by Sami DelLamas who contributed 10 points.

In a close matchup, the Salem Hills Skyhawks (12-6) came out victorious against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (12-6) with a final score of 55-50. Madisen King was the standout player for Salem Hills, compiling 21 points, one 3-pointer, 5 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Hattie Parkinson supported with 8 points and Sage Carrick added another 7 points with a couple of 3-pointers. On the Maple Mountain side, Jaynee Tanner scored 15 points, shot one 3-pointer, collected 10 rebounds, provided 3 assists, and registered 2 steals and 2 blocks. Shay Brown also had a significant contribution with 13 points.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (10-7) asserted their dominance over the Orem Tigers (3-13) with a final score of 51-37. Cheznie Roundy was the lead scorer for Payson, notching up 15 points which included three 3-pointers. Averie Roundy and Oaklie Jackman also contributed significantly with 13 and 12 points respectively. Abby Davidson was the top scorer for the Tigers, with a total of 11 points. Olivia Vaughn added 9 points to the scoreline, hitting two shots from beyond the arc.

The Provo Bulldogs (7-12) secured a convincing victory against the Timpanogos Timberwolves (4-13), closing the game at 62-40. Provo had a balanced offensive attempt with Taiana Albert, Naomi Martinez, and Tessa Deucher each contributing either 10 or 11 points. Jocelyn Snyder chipped in with 9 points and hit 3 shots from beyond the arc. For Timpanogos, Georgia King was the leading scorer with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while Ella Maddox added 14 points with two 3-pointers.

The Mountain View Bruins (7-10) solidified a win over the Uintah Utes (4-14), with the board reading 42-27 at the final buzzer. Kimberlee Brown stood front and center for Mountain View, tallying an impressive 20 points, inclusive of three 3-pointers. Jaycee Carlson and Halle Richards also put points on the board, with 9 and 7 respectively. For the Utes, McKenzie White led, netting 10 points, including one 3-pointer.

Region 10

The Stansbury Stallions (3-12) routed the Hillcrest Huskies (0-17) in a convincing 58-23 victory. Halley McGee led the offense for the Stallions, notching 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Brooke Jensen also contributed significantly with 12 points and one 3-pointer. For the Huskies, Asinate Mafuahingano was the top scorer with 7 points, followed by Addison Back, contributing 6 points with a 3-pointer.

The Cottonwood Colts (12-6) galloped to a ten-point victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers (8-10) with a 63-53 finish. Leading the Colts, Alivia Hutton registered an impressive 18 points while Ciel Budge followed closely with 16 points, hitting the mark with five 3-pointers. Carley Caton also made a significant contribution with 14 points. For the Beetdiggers, Claire Todacheeny rose to the occasion, scoring 15 points, including hitting three shots from beyond the arc. Tess Joseph also contributed effectively with an additional 12 points.

Region 11

The Green Canyon Wolves (10-7) recorded a comfortable 50-22 victory over the Bear River Bears (6-12). Marissa Best had a remarkable performance for the Wolves, amassing a whopping 25 points and making four 3-pointers; she also contributed 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Talyssa Nelson helped with 7 points and one 3-pointer. Brooklyn Capener was the leading scorer for the Bears with 8 points.

Region 15

In a hard-fought basketball game, the Grand Red Devils (9-5) overcame the North Sevier Wolves (7-11) with a score of 46-36. Cadence Kasprick proved influential for the Red Devils, scoring 13 points, while Trinity Bryant supported with 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. On the Wolves’ side, Saige Jensen raised the bar with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and Brooklin Goble contributed 8 points.

In a tightly contested match, the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (4-13) outperformed the San Juan Broncos (3-13) with a final score of 43-37. Linsi Hansen and Rylee Bartholomew were the top scorers for Gunnison Valley, both contributing 13 points, with Bartholomew draining three 3-pointers. For San Juan, Synessa Atcitty led the scoreline with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 22

The Tabiona Tigers (13-3) came out on top against the Wendover Wildcats (11-5) in a game that ended with a score of 34-25. Hadly Henderson led the scoring for the Tigers with 15 points, while Maycee Rhoades added 8 points. On the Wendover side, Natalie Alvarez was the top scorer with 9 points, including a 3-pointer, and Gabriela Dellgadillo put up 8 points.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

