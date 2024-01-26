6 ideas for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is on the same day each year, but that doesn’t stop it from sneaking up on some families.

Come Feb. 13, some people are still frantically searching for cards and gifts. On the morning of Feb. 14, some people may wake up in a panic.

But this year, there’s no need to have fear, since I’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s gifts that will come to your door with same-day or next-day shipping from Amazon (Note: shipping times were at time of publishing, some may change due to demand).

Lego Flowers

Finally, flowers that won’t die! Get a couple roses or a full bouquet! Extra credit if you build them and present them in a vase, or if your date night is building the bouquet together. (Bonus: This gift is great for kids, too.)

Foot Massager

Is your partner always asking you to rub their feet? May I present a gift for you both: a foot massager.

Gift Basket

A box of snacks is a crowd pleaser. Point me to a person who doesn’t like snacks, and I’ll point you to a liar.

Blanket

There is nothing like a new, soft blanket. Nothing. But you may be thinking, “I have a basket of blankets already.” To which I respond, “The blanket at the bottom? That one stinks. Throw it away. Your loved one deserves a new one.”

Games

A game is yet another gift option that could be both a present and a date night. I will suggest The Genius Square. (Warning: Don’t beat your partner too quickly. My husband won’t play this game with me because I destroyed him too many times.)

Self Care

If the person you need a Valentine’s gift for is an adult, they’re tired. Give them something to help them relax: face masks, bath bombs, a nap. A nap in the tub with bath bombs, while wearing a face mask? Just kidding, don’t sleep in the tub, I don’t want any deaths on my conscience.

Lastly, good luck, and don’t buy a woman jewelry that she didn’t ask for.