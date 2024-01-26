Apple’s new stolen device feature protects your sensitive information

Thanks to a new Apple update, iPhone users have one less thing to worry about: stolen information. The new feature, called stolen device protection, actively protects users against personal information getting stolen in the case their phone gets stolen.

Here’s everything you should know.

What is Apple’s stolen device protection feature?

Apple recently released an update on Monday that has a new feature, called stolen device protection. It’s Apple’s way of deterring thieves from accessing sensitive information on stolen Apple products, such as bank information, photos and files, per The Associated Press.

Before this, thieves could easily access sensitive information by knowing only the pin or passcode, per CNN. But this new feature now requires users to use an additional identification method through biometric data, whether that be a Face ID or Touch ID.

How to turn on stolen device protection

If you haven’t already updated your Apple product to iOS 17.3, you might want to.

Per The Associated Press, go into settings, then scroll to find “Face/Touch ID & Passcode,” where you’ll enter your passcode. Once you’re in, you’ll scroll until you can find “stolen device protection” and turn it on; if it doesn’t allow you to turn it on, make sure you have activated two-factor authentication and the Find My tool.

How does this feature work?

Apple devices learn your familiar locations, such as home or work, where you’re most likely to be updating your phone or using it, according to CNN.

According to The New York Times, if you or someone else tries to change your Apple account password or your phone’s password in a place that isn’t your home or work, the stolen device protection feature stops you and requires that you wait an hour before using a biometric data to verify your identity.

This hour delay ensures that if your phone is stolen, you can use the Find My tool on your Apple account to either remotely lock or wipe your phone, per The New York Times.

An Apple spokesperson told CNN, “As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data. In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, Stolen Device Protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection.”

