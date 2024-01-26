3 takeaways from No. 16 Utah’s comeback win at Oregon

No. 16 Utah shook off a tough first half to push its way past Oregon for a 58-48 road win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday night.

It was the 1,000th win in program history for the Utes.

Key takeaways

Key stretch: The Utes went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game and then maintained that edger though the remainder of the contest.

Utah trailed 33-29 before the run, but 3-pointers from Maty Wilke and Jenna Johnson, as well as two field goals from Alissa Pili and a steal and score from Ines Vieira, fueled the run.

Top performers: Alissa Pili shook off a scoreless first half — she played just nine minutes due to foul trouble — and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Wilke had 11 points, including 8 in the first half to keep Utah within striking distance.

Phillipina Kyei, who had a double-double in the first half with 14 points and 10 rebounds, finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds for an Oregon team missing leading scorer Grace VanSlooten.

First-half shooting: The Utes shot just 25% in the first half and 20% from 3, while Oregon shot 40% from the field.

Second-half shooting: Utah improved to 45.2% in the second half, including 40% from 3, while holding the Ducks to 27.3%.

For the game, Utah shot 34.9% to 34% for Oregon.

Turnovers: Utah turned 15 Oregon turnovers into 11 points, while the Ducks turned nine Utes turnovers into six points. Ines Vieira had a career-high seven steals.

What’s next?

The Utes (15-5, 5-3 Pac-12) will stay in the Pacific Northwest and play at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday (1 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Beavers knocked off No. 3 Colorado 68-62 in Corvallis, Oregon, on Friday.

Utah will stay on the road next week as well, with a two-game road swing at Washington and Washington State.

