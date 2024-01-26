Facebook Twitter
3 takeaways from No. 16 Utah’s comeback win at Oregon

The Utes rallied after trailing the entire first half before putting the Ducks away in the second half

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) controls the ball at University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14, 2024. University of Utah won 93-56.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

No. 16 Utah shook off a tough first half to push its way past Oregon for a 58-48 road win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday night.

It was the 1,000th win in program history for the Utes.

Key takeaways

Key stretch: The Utes went on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game and then maintained that edger though the remainder of the contest.

Utah trailed 33-29 before the run, but 3-pointers from Maty Wilke and Jenna Johnson, as well as two field goals from Alissa Pili and a steal and score from Ines Vieira, fueled the run.

Top performers: Alissa Pili shook off a scoreless first half — she played just nine minutes due to foul trouble — and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Wilke had 11 points, including 8 in the first half to keep Utah within striking distance.

Phillipina Kyei, who had a double-double in the first half with 14 points and 10 rebounds, finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds for an Oregon team missing leading scorer Grace VanSlooten.

First-half shooting: The Utes shot just 25% in the first half and 20% from 3, while Oregon shot 40% from the field.

Second-half shooting: Utah improved to 45.2% in the second half, including 40% from 3, while holding the Ducks to 27.3%.

For the game, Utah shot 34.9% to 34% for Oregon.

Turnovers: Utah turned 15 Oregon turnovers into 11 points, while the Ducks turned nine Utes turnovers into six points. Ines Vieira had a career-high seven steals.

What’s next?

The Utes (15-5, 5-3 Pac-12) will stay in the Pacific Northwest and play at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday (1 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network).

The Beavers knocked off No. 3 Colorado 68-62 in Corvallis, Oregon, on Friday.

Utah will stay on the road next week as well, with a two-game road swing at Washington and Washington State.

