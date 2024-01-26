Facebook Twitter
The Utah Utes celebrate a win in overtime against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22, 2024. The final score was 94-81.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Photo of the week: Upset times two

Utah women’s basketball squad tops pair of highly ranked teams

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
Staff photographer Marielle Scott takes the honors with the Deseret News’ photo of the week captured last Sunday at the Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The No. 16-ranked Utah Utes women’s basketball team knocked off the No. 2-ranked UCLA Bruins only three days after upsetting No. 6 USC.

After the game ended tied in regulation, Utah took charge in the overtime, and won 94-81 to the delight of the Huntsman Center crowd.

Oh, and the Utes don’t see it as an upset. Utah is 14-5 on the season, 4-3 in Pac-12 play. The Pac-12 is filled with nationally ranked teams, so the rest of the season should be fun for the coach Lynne Roberts’ Utes and their fans.

