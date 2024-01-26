Postponed Jazz-Warriors game has been rescheduled

CHARLOTTE — The Utah Jazz announced an update to their 2024 schedule on Friday.

The Jazz game against the Golden State Warriors, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 and postponed following the death of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Melojevic, has been rescheduled for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. MST at the Delta Center.

The Warriors were in Salt Lake City when Melojevic collapsed at a team dinner the night before the scheduled game against the Jazz. The following day, Melojevic’s family traveled to Utah where they had to make the tough decision to take him off life support.

The Warriors recently returned to play after two postponed games. In their first game back, they paid tribute to Melojevic and will wear a patch with his initials on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 19 and postponed, will now be played on April 2. Games for the Atlanta Hawks, Warriors and Mavericks were moved around in order to accommodate the schedule changes.

The newly scheduled Feb. 15 game for the Jazz will be the final game for Utah prior to the All-Star break and will be the second night of a back-to-back, as the Jazz are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center on Feb. 14.

The Jazz also reiterated their previous announcement that all tickets for the postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

