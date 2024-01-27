These BYU and University of Utah ties are one win away from Super Bowl LVIII

There will be BYU and University of Utah representation at this year’s Super Bowl, no matter how the AFC and NFC championship games play out Sunday.

That’s because there are five Cougar ties and four Utes ties among the rosters and coaching staffs for the remaining playoff teams, with a guarantee that at least one BYU and at least one Utah tie make it to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

These are the Beehive State ties who will be fighting for a berth in this year’s Super Bowl in the AFC and NFC conference championships on Sunday:

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (32) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams, Associated Press

AFC championship

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. MST

On TV: CBS

Utah ties on Baltimore Ravens



Tyler Huntley , QB, Utah.

, QB, Utah. Kyle Van Noy , OLB, BYU.

, OLB, BYU. Marcus Williams, S, Utah.

Utah ties on Kansas City Chiefs



Matt Bushman , TE, BYU (on practice squad).

, TE, BYU (on practice squad). Porter Ellett , assistant running backs coach, a BYU graduate.

, assistant running backs coach, a BYU graduate. Andy Reid , head coach, a former BYU player and grad assistant.

, head coach, a former BYU player and grad assistant. Alex Whittingham, defensive quality control coach, a former Utah linebacker and the son of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

One storyline to follow for each team: Reid has his Chiefs in the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year. If Kansas City wins, he’ll be going for his third Super Bowl ring as a head coach. Only four coaches have ever won three or more (Bill Belichick, 6; Chuck Noll, 4; Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs, 3).

As for the Ravens, Van Noy won a pair of Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, while a win Sunday would be the first time that Huntley and Williams have reached the Super Bowl.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Paul Sancya, Associated Press

NFC championship

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. MST

On TV: Fox

Utah ties on San Francisco 49ers



Fred Warner , MLB, BYU.

, MLB, BYU. Mitch Wishnowsky , P, Utah.

, P, Utah. Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (on injured reserve).

Utah tie on Detroit Lions



Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High.

One storyline to follow for each team: Warner and Wishnowsky were with San Francisco when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl four years ago, though they came up short in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco has lost in the NFC championship game the past two seasons.

This is the first season that Sewell, a first-team All-Pro in 2023, has made the postseason with the Lions, who took him seventh overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Sewell has started every game at right tackle since he joined the league.