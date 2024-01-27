International Lego Day is on Sunday, with celebrations to mark the event

Jan. 28 is International Lego Day, a day to celebrate the little plastic bricks that have captured the hearts and imaginations of millions. Whether you build Lego Harry Potter, Lego Star Wars, Lego Technic, Lego Architecture, or any other kind of Lego, it’s time to break out the bricks and build.

Where did Lego come from?

According to Lego.com, the story of Lego began in 1932, when Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen started making wooden toys, including cars and airplanes. A few years later, in 1935, he began to focus more exclusively on toy making. Christiansen allegedly held a competition to name his new company. The winning name (which Christiansen came up himself) was Lego. “The name ‘LEGO’ is an abbreviation of the two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well,” according to Lego.

Why is International Lego Day on Jan. 28?

The holiday is celebrated on Jan. 28 because, according to the Library of Congress, that was the day the original patent was filed for Lego. The patent was filed by Godtfred Kirk Christiansen, managing director of Lego from 1957 through 1973 and founder Ole Kirk Christiansen’s son. Per the Library of Congress, “Thanks to the patent, Lego Group—the Lego block manufacturer—became one of the largest toy manufacturers in the world.”

What events are happening for International Lego Day?

According to the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City, they held a celebration for International Lego Day on Jan. 26, which included free Lego building projects and builds.

The Centerville Library held an International Lego Day party on Jan. 24 that featured Lego challenges, games, and art projects.

Bricks and Minifigs, an aftermarket reseller of Lego with several locations around Utah, will be hosting an event at their location in Orem on Jan. 27. According to their posts on Instagram, the event will feature discounts on Lego, spin the wheel drawings, activites for kids, and more.

There is also the potential for sales of the toys to be held on International Lego Day. IGN has reported that several Lego sets have been marked down in price on Amazon in the U.K. And CNET report last year that sets were discounted 20%, 30%, and even 40% on International Lego Day.