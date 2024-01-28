Planning your next adventure? Here are 5 of the safest places to travel

When staying safe while traveling is a high priority, choosing the right destination for your next adventure is crucial.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a travel insurance provider, released its ninth-annual State of Travel Insurance report in September 2023. By surveying thousands of people and analyzing the Global Peace Index and the State Department’s travel safety ratings, BHTP calculated a weighted score reflecting a country’s overall safety rating.

Here are the safest countries to visit in 2024, according to the BHTP report.

Top 5 safest countries to travel to in 2024

1. Canada

With a low annual total of violent crimes and low population levels, Canada is ranked as the safest place to visit. But visitors should be sure to watch out for the country’s many wildfires, which reduce air quality, according to BHTP.

Banff National Park, home of a glacier-fed lake, is one of the best places to visit in Canada, per U.S. News & World Report.

2. Switzerland

Though petty crime, such as pickpocketing, happens in its larger cities, Switzerland has often been ranked as a safe country throughout the years. The State Department, though, has warned travelers who will be hiking or skiing to watch out for rockslides, blizzards and other hazards, per BHTP.

According to Visit Sweden, Stockholm, the capital of Scandinavia, is a great place to visit if wanting to see both historical and modern sites.

3. Norway

Crime in Norway, which mostly consists of pickpocketing, is relatively uncommon, per BHTP.

Tromsø, regarded as on of the best places to see the Northern Lights, is in Norway. The further north you are, as long as there is solar activity, the greater chances you have of witnessing the phenomenon, according to Norwegian Travel.

4. Ireland

Ireland is ranked number four on the list in part because of its very low number of homicides. However, petty thefts, such as stealing bags, has increased over the years, per BHTP.

According to U.S. News & World Travel, Donegal, home to a stoic castle and coastline, is the best place to visit in the country.

5. The Netherlands

Amsterdam is one of the world’s safest cities, but tourists do need to watch out for theft. As long as you keep baggage locked while you are away, you are good to go, per BHTP.

Besides Amsterdam, Giethoorn is a great place to visit. Commonly referred to as the “Venice of the Netherlands,” this village can be explored by canals, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Important notes on travel safety

Although these countries were ranked the safest places in the world, it doesn’t mean that they’re the only options for your next adventure. Many, many places can be safe places to visit if, before traveling, you account for current events and security issues affecting your destination.

PennState Global has a list of issues to remain vigilant about before booking a trip and tips to follow to prevent problems from arising.

For additional resources, consider checking out the U.S. Department of State’s website.

