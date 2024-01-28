10 Popular Lego Sets for International Lego Day

Looking for a new Lego set? There are some fantastic and fun ones out there for all ages and budgets. To celebrate International Lego Day, we’ve put together a list of 10 of the most popular Lego sets out right now.

1. Year of the Dragon

A fun set for the Chinese New Year. According to Lego.com, this set “features the zodiac animal’s iconic big eyes and a movable tail. It comes with a brick-built base representing the sky and clouds, plus a red paper envelope symbolizing good wishes. A fun Lunar New Year gift idea for all the family to enjoy, this model is part of a collectible series of LEGO zodiac animals.”

The Year of the Dragon is currently available on the Lego Store as a gift with a purchase of $85 or more. The set has 214 pieces and is rated for eight years and older.

40611 Year of the Dragon is just one of a number of new LEGO gift-with-purchase sets available online and in stores from today.https://t.co/jNfkxkNadN#LEGO #LEGOGWP #YearOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/mxsbhr2lBO — Brick Fanatics (@BrickFanatics) January 20, 2024

2. Bouquet of Roses

Looking for a Valentine’s Day present? “A joy to build, this LEGO bouquet depicts a dozen red roses, including 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud, with long green stems for vase display, plus 4 sprigs of baby’s breath with small white flowers. Easy to assemble, the bouquet makes an elegant display for any space and is combinable with other sets from the LEGO Botanical Collection,” per the set’s description.

The Bouquet of Roses Lego costs $59.99 and has 822 pieces. It is rated for ages 18 and older.

https://t.co/N4cdI0jc1d LEGO’s new Bouquet of Roses set actually ‘blooms’ — CW39 (@CW39Houston) January 11, 2024

3. Titanic

A massive and classic set, the Titanic Lego is a “1:200 scale model ... designed in 3 sections, faithfully recreating the features of the Titanic. The cross section reveals interior details like the first-class dining room, the grand staircase, one of the boiler rooms and many cabins from the different passenger classes,” per its description.

The Titanic sells for a whopping $679.99, but it is a colossal set, coming in at 9090 pieces. It is rated for 18 years and older.

9,090 pieces. 1.3 meters long (4 ft. 5 in). One LEGO Titanic building project! https://t.co/guhn2isu17 pic.twitter.com/jszY6C4MtC — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 7, 2021

4. The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

This set is for the hardcore Lord of the Rings fans. According to this set’s description, it let’s you “Explore the world of Middle-earth” and “Celebrate the beloved film series with the extraordinary new LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™. Filled with 15 character minifigures and authentic details that reveal themselves as you build, this epic set lets you recreate favorite scenes and watch new stories unfold.”

This set sells for $499.99 and has 6167 pieces. It is also rated for 18 years and older.

”You have only one choice.” Can you resist building the One Set to Rule Them All? The new LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell will certainly test you… and take you to ‘the Last Homely House’.https://t.co/f7lbPfj2rq pic.twitter.com/wvd2AAnNdK — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 7, 2023

5. Tiny Plants

Have a brown thumb? Want all the fun of succulents and Lego without having to worry about taking care of plants? Then this Tiny Plants set is for you. “This set makes a great gift for plant-lovers and is the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family. Suitable for both new and advanced builders, it includes different models for easy, medium, and advanced levels of building complexity,” per the description on Lego.com

The Tiny Plants set goes for $49.99, has 758 pieces and is rated for ages 18 and up.

They’re tiny, but they sure grow on you 🪴 One LEGO Icons set, nine different plants to build, display, and sprinkle your home with joy just the way you want. Where are you going to put yours?https://t.co/H9fHmRpJ1E pic.twitter.com/LC6rBWjufL — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 27, 2023

6. Walt Disney Tribute Camera

A set for movie buffs and Disney fans alike, this set “features a vintage-style movie ‘camera’ with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic Disney movies, a director’s clapperboard with space for the 3 LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney’s The Old Mill short was made,” according to its description.

The Walt Disney Tribute Camera set sells for $99.99 and has 811 pieces. It is rated for ages 18 and up.

LEGO Disney 43230 Walt Disney Tribute Camera aims to celebrate the life of the visionary creator who started it all – but is this 100th-anniversary set a worthy tribute to Walt?https://t.co/0qSXFnl82m#LEGO #LEGOReviews pic.twitter.com/PFJI7wQ5Th — Brick Fanatics (@BrickFanatics) July 20, 2023

7. Piranha Plant

A fun one for Super Mario fans, this set recreates “the distinctive features of a Piranha Plant ...” and you can “ ... pose its head, mouth, stalk and leaves. Displayed in the buildable pipe, it makes a fun centerpiece for your home or office.”

The Piranha Plant set goes for $59.99 and has 540 pieces.

8. Dobby the House-Elf

Ever wanted your own house-elf? Now you can. With this set you can build Dobby, the large-eyed, and even larger-eared creature from the books and movies. In addition to building Dobby, this set comes with “a detailed buildable model of Harry Potter’s sock with Tom Riddle’s diary that Harry used to set Dobby free and Aunt Petunia’s ‘floating’ pudding cake to inspire memories of classic scenes.”

The Dobby set costs $34.99, has 403, and is rated for ages eight and up.

“Dobby is freee!” I am super excited to reveal the next LEGO set I have worked on as a model designer: 76421 Dobby the House-Elf! Dobby is one of my favourite characters so it was fun translating his cute personality into LEGO bricks⚡️ Available June 1st #LEGO #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/uvVjxU6t9S — George Gilliatt (@GeorgeGilliatt) May 15, 2023

9. Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition

Another Harry Potter set, this one is a big one. Per the set’s description, “Recreate the bank’s opulent foyer and mezzanine floor with a safe in the wall to store Hagrid’s secret letter. Construct a spiraling vault cart track with a mechanism that stops the cart at each of 3 underground vaults – including Bellatrix’s vault, which has a magical surprise inside! The set also includes a posable Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon figure and a buildable model of the Magical Menagerie shop.

This is another expensive one, costing $429.99. It has a massive 4801 pieces and is rated for 18 and up.

10. Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

This one is for the photographers. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera features “a realistic brick-built model of the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera (21345), makes the best gift for photographers and camera-lovers,” per its description.

The camera set sells for $79.99. It has 516 pieces and is rated for ages 18 and up.