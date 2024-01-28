BYU and the University of Utah will be represented at Super Bowl LVIII

Fred Warner is getting his second chance at a Super Bowl championship.

Warner and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC championship game on Sunday, setting up San Francisco with a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game earlier Sunday, ensuring Kansas City its fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five seasons.

The 49ers and Chiefs played in Super Bowl LIV in Miami four years ago, with Kansas City coming out the 31-20 victor.

Warner, the former BYU linebacker, came up big for the 49ers on Sunday. His day included a tackle for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-goal run from the 1 with a minute to play and the 49ers nursing a 34-24 lead.

Warner ended the game with a team-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops, as well as a pass deflection as San Francisco rallied from a 24-7 deficit to win.

He is one of seven Utah ties who will be headed to Super Bowl LVIII. Here’s a look at the full list.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field with his wife Tammy Reid after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Chiefs Utah ties headed to Super Bowl LVIII

Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman played in his first regular-season game for Kansas City in the season opener but has otherwise been on the Chiefs practice squad this year. He won a Super Bowl ring with the team last season.

, is in his seventh season with the Chiefs and first in his current role. Chiefs defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, a former Utah linebacker and the son of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, is in his sixth season as a Chiefs assistant and fifth in his current role.

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky (18) punts during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

49ers Utah ties headed to Super Bowl LVIII

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner is in his sixth season with San Francisco and will be making his second Super Bowl appearance. The three-time first-team All-Pro and the 49ers lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

How Utah ties performed on Sunday

A look at how Utah ties on active rosters performed in Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games:

Chiefs 17, Ravens 10

Kansas City



No Utah ties on active roster.

Baltimore



Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Kyle Van Noy, OLB, BYU: Van Noy started at outside linebacker and had 3 tackles, including 2 solo stops, with a tackle for loss and a QB hurry.

Van Noy started at outside linebacker and had 3 tackles, including 2 solo stops, with a tackle for loss and a QB hurry. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Williams started at safety and had 3 solo tackles and a pass deflection.

49ers 34, Lions 31

San Francisco



Fred Warner, MLB, BYU: Warner started at linebacker and had 13 tackles, including 9 solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Warner started at linebacker and had 13 tackles, including 9 solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Wishnowsky had 1 punt for 56 yards and also served as the holder on field goal and point-after attempts.

