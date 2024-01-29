The 10 coolest — or at least funniest — Crocs accessories to add to your clogs

No brand is having a post-pandemic moment quite like Crocs. The footwear company has seen a resurgence over the past several years, due in large part to its newfound popularity among Gen Zers.

After years of avoidance, I finally caved and bought a pair of Crocs recently. I’m not sure if my purchase was influenced more by the fact that I’m an aging millennial with no fashion sense or by listening to friends rave about how comfortable they are.

Either way, what I didn’t anticipate was being exposed to a strange new subculture, almost as quirky as the shoes themselves.

One of the things that makes Crocs so fun, and arguably more successful as a company, is its culture around customizing your clogs to match your personality. If you’re a fan of McDonald’s, Nerf guns or Han Solo’s hairy sidekick, Chewbacca, there’s a pair of Crocs just for you.

Not only can you buy prefabricated Crocs, you can also customize them to your own liking with the countless accessories that are available. From flashy to just downright weird, Crocs accessories can take your boring clog and transform it into an artistic masterpiece representing you as a person.

Here are some of the best Crocs accessories available to elevate your clog game and add some flare to your feet.

Not playing favorites but fully loaded is 👑 pic.twitter.com/aKHJvBTNDn — Crocs (@Crocs) July 17, 2023

Jibbitz shoe charms are essentially small, decorative pins that snap into the holes of your Crocs. They offer a way for wearers to personalize their footwear with a wide range of designs.

Crocs purchased Jibbitz in 2006 and now manufactures the charms themselves. Name brand Jibbitz can be pricier, but you can easily find a variety of alternatives on Amazon.

Here are a few great charm varieties to personalize your Crocs with:



You might not actually be roaming the Wild West with Clint Eastwood, but your Crocs can definitely look the part with these cowboy boot spurs accessories.

The spurs simply hook onto the heel strap, giving you a rugged work hard, play hard look. Just try to refrain from challenging everyone to duels at high noon if you can.

This snow plow accessory for Crocs is exactly what it sounds like — it’s an attachment that converts your Crocs into a snow plow.

Just attach the plastic blades and you’ll have your driveway cleared in no time. But be careful, your neighbors will probably want you to clear their driveways, too.

Limited edition, because nothing says "I'm ready for the storm" like Crocs that can handle a little ice and snow.

Disclaimer: These plows aren't street legal, but they are feet legal.

📸: Alexa pic.twitter.com/zHzhG4UfNr — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 5, 2024

Have you ever thought to yourself, “I wish my shoes looked like a car?” If you have, this is the Crocs accessory for you.

Attach the spoiler to your heel strap and your Crocs will look like they just drove straight out of a “Fast and the Furious” movie.

When I say “Crocs sunglasses,” you might think of sunglasses for humans that are branded like Crocs. That’s completely wrong. These are literally sunglasses for your Crocs.

Are they cool? Or are they ridiculous? That’s something that only you can decide.

This Crocs accessory takes me back to my time as a tenderfoot in Boy Scouts. It’s all about being prepared. You’ll never feel lost with a compass attached to your clogs. Another perk is that this accessory comes in a two-pack, so if your Crocs ever get separated, they’ll be able to find their way back to one another.

Obviously, Crocs are a good time on their own, but adding music to your clogs will make the good times even better.

These bluetooth speakers easily connect to your phone, allowing you to literally walk to the beat of your own drum.

When it comes to Crocs, safety is always first. That’s why these headlight accessories are so useful. Wearing them at night will help you to see where you’re going, but more importantly, it will let others know that a super rad person is heading their direction.

Why? Just why? That’s all I can really say about this one.

More important than how you look on the outside is how you feel on the inside. That’s why adding a liner to your Crocs is arguably the best way to accessorize.

Crocs does offer a clog with a built-in liner, but if you’re like me and bought a pair without one, there’s still hope.

Adding a fleece liner to your Crocs will make you and your feet happy.

Rock your Crocs

If I’ve learned anything since entering the world of Crocs, it’s to embrace the weirdness and have fun with it.

With the addition of unique and sometimes eccentric accessories, Crocs are more than just practical clogs — they’re an extension of one’s personality. Whether it’s Jibbitz shoe charms, cowboy spurs or miniature speakers, the customization options available can transform an ordinary pair of Crocs into a vibrant representation of individuality.

