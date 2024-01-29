Gru has a son. Watch Universal Studios’ official trailer for ‘Despicable Me 4’

The “Despicable Me” franchise, now spanning 14 years, will have its fourth installment hit theaters July 3.

Steve Carell described the plot to Digital Spy. “Gru and Lucy are married; they’re a family at this point,” he said. “It’s the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process.”

The official trailer brings several new voice actors into the “Despicable Me” universe, including Will Ferrell (playing the story’s villain, Maxime Le Mal), Sofia Vergara (Maxime’s girlfriend, Valentina), Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Madison Polan and Chloe Fineman.

The trailer begins with Gru coming home to his family with groceries. Lucy turns around to reveal a red-headed baby with a Gru-shaped nose in a baby-carrier.

“Despicable Me 4” will showcase the villain Maxime Le Mal breaking out of prison and plotting his revenge on Gru and his family. The Anti-Villian League sends them to a safe house, but Gru has to figure out how to balance fighting crime with his family, all the while trying to win over his perpetually unimpressed baby son.

“Despicable Me 4” has a new co-screenwriter.

Ken Daurio continues to write for “Despicable Me 4,” after writing each of the three previous movies. However, Mike White, screenwriter for the recent series “The White Lotus” and long-time classic “Nacho Libre,” has joined the team for this most recent installment.

White has written for over 20 TV series and screenplays, including “School of Rock” and “Pitch Perfect 3.”

The “Despicable Me” franchise has five feature-length films, including two “Minions” movies. Every film in the franchise has been extremely lucrative, and the most recent “Despicable Me” installment, “Despicable Me 3,” grossed over $1 billion in the box office worldwide.

Variety added that this most recent sequel made “Despicable Me” surpass the “Shrek” series as the “highest-grossing animated film franchise.”

