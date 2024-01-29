Nets 147, Jazz 114: Inside the numbers

BROOKLYN — The Utah Jazz were absolutely clobbered by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Nets ran away a 147-114 win at Barclays Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Mikal Bridges made pretty easy work of the Jazz’s defense. He finished the night with 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Worst performance: Since Dec. 1, Collin Sexton has been averaging more than 20 points per game and been an incredible decision maker to boot. He came back down to earth on Monday night, going 1-of-10 from the field and finishing with just six points.

7:44: That’s the mark in the fourth quarter when the Jazz’s regular rotation players were subbed out of the game. The team was trailing by 22 at that point, and things only got worse for the mop-up crew.

21: Keyonte George was the only Jazz player to eclipse 20 points, and that was largely because he was on the court in the final minutes.

17: The Jazz committed 17 turnovers which turned into a staggering 27 points for the Nets. Meanwhile, the Nets committed just nine turnovers for 10 Jazz points.

Best of the best: While Bridges did have an incredible game, the Nets were also boosted by one of their better shooting performances across the board. They finished the night hitting 21-of-45 from 3-point land (46.7%).

Worst of the worst: The shooting night Brooklyn had was made worse for Utah by the fact that most of the Jazz’s usual sharpshooters couldn’t buy a bucket. Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio combined to go 2-of-14 from deep.