The Nets made easy work of running the Utah Jazz out of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Utah Jazz players wasted no time getting out of Barclays Center on Monday night. Most of the guys were showered and gone before head coach Will Hardy’s postgame press conference concluded.

It’s not much of a surprise that they wanted to get out of there — it’s New York, there’s no reason to doddle around in a locker room if you can get to a nice dinner.

Oh, and there was the stink in the building the Jazz wanted to get away from after the 147-114 drubbing at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.

“We just got outworked tonight, plain and simple,” Hardy said. “We did not make good reads, we got caught up at times trying to draw fouls when the play was to pass, so yeah, I mean, we really just got outworked tonight and that’s what led to the lopsided game.”

There were sloppy plays on both sides of the ball, elementary turnovers and stupid fouls. Then, after mistakes, the Jazz failed to get to the next play with the kind of effort they’ve proven they can play with.

The Jazz committed 17 turnovers and then failed to get back in transition to defend, leading to 27 Nets points off miscues. Brooklyn also capitalized on the fact that the Jazz weren’t finding bodies when shots went up.

“Twenty-seven second chance points,” Hardy lamented. “You couple that with a night where they shot the ball great from 3. Credit to them, they went 47% from 3, made 21 of them, some of those off offensive rebounds.

“We didn’t do a good job of tracking down long rebounds tonight, too many people going in all the way to the charge circle, not gathering the rebounds out at the free throw line and beyond.”

It wasn’t like the Jazz were playing well and then things went sideways. Nope, they were off from the beginning, and they knew it.

Collin Sexton couldn’t get anything to fall, Lauri Markkanen couldn’t buy a bucket, Jordan Clarkson wasn’t hitting shots he normally does and unfortunately John Collins and Keyonte George aren’t enough to win games for the Jazz.

“I don’t think we got into our rhythm, our general flow,” Collins said. “Collin and Lauri weren’t their normal selves. It makes it tougher on the rest of the group, and when our guys aren’t going, it sort of can create a funk.”

This funk stank.

What was worse than the Jazz’s top scorers not getting going was that the whole team failed to make up for their misgivings when they were on the defensive end.

“We don’t rely on one person to do this,” Hardy said. “That’s not how we’re built. Our approach every day is that this is a team where everybody comes in, does their job and we’re gonna beat you with our collective strength, and I feel like tonight, we didn’t have that approach.”

Well, I hope the dinner in New York is rejuvenating, because the Jazz don’t have much time to wash this one away. Up next: The New York Knicks Tuesday night.