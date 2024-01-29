Individuals with disabilities often face unique challenges when looking to plan a trip.

For the 54 million Americans living with a disability, it can be exhausting to navigate the complexities of travel arrangements, accommodations and accessibility considerations, according to data from the Americans with Disabilities Act National Network.

However, the tourism industry is beginning to take note of potential challenges and working to improve the guest experience, per Thrillist.

How to navigate transportation

Many agencies offer transport options for people who are disabled that are either free or less expensive than renting your own vehicle.



In addition to these options for transportation on the ground, travelers with disabilities can access support in the air.

Airlines are required to provide passengers with disabilities assistance such as a wheelchair or other guided assistance to board, deplane or connect to another flight; seating assistance that meets a passenger’s disability-related needs; assistance with loading and stowing assistive devices; and giving disability-related materials such as Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Whether on the ground or on a plane, try to plan in advance. Consider using a travel agent that specializes in disability travel, look at refund policies, ask about reduced fares for a disability if appropriate and ask about insurance for loss of damaged wheelchairs or mobility aids, recommends Ability Lab.

Dining and dietary needs

Restrictive dining and dietary regimens do not need to put a damper on travel.

AAA Travel counselor Terri Peña shares these tips for traveling with food-related disabilities on the AAA website:



Pick a smart destination.

“Focus on places where you’ll find the right kind of food,” Peña said. Asia tends to not include dairy, India often has meatless options and Italy offers a variety of wheat-free options for celiac disease.



Cultivate local knowledge.

Web searches can turn up useful resources for every combination of destination and diet. Also, if using social media, connecting with residents who have the same dietary needs can help provide useful tips.



Exercise kitchen control.

Consider booking a place that includes a kitchen or kitchenette. Some all-inclusive places, such as cruise ships or resorts, also have a reputation for accommodating special diets.



Pack an emergency kit.

Bring nonperishable, portable snacks and carry medication, like supplements or medicine that combats allergic reactions.



Show and tell.

Never be afraid to ask the kitchen to verify ingredients or pass on food that’s suspect. Better safe than sorry, Peña said.

What attractions offer accessibility options?

There are many different places that offer accessibility options. Here are some of the most popular:



National parks.

National parks offer an Interagency Access Pass, which is a free pass issued to citizens or permanent residents that have a permanent disability. The parks also offer information on laws regarding accessibility, service animals and intellectual disabilities.



Theme parks.

Though an increasing number of theme parks are changing their policies for guests with disabilities, there are still a number that allow for special accommodations, according to Easterseals.

Sea World San Diego, Six Flags and Cedar Fair all offer a pass program that allows riders with disabilities special offers and permissions.

When in doubt, call a theme park to ask questions and clarify policies.