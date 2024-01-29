Apple to allow more mobile app stores in the EU

Apple is allowing alternative app stores to be installed on its products in the European Union, according to its new announcement.

These changes are a response to a new law passed in the EU, known as the DMA. According to the European Commission, the DMA stands for the Digital Markets Act and is meant to make sure large online platforms are fair to each other without one becoming a gatekeeper.

According to CNN, this will give Apple users in the EU more app options and developers who couldn’t access the Apple app store an opportunity to reach more potential customers.

While the changes won’t be official until March, the EU will make sure Apple’s new changes follow the DMA. In an interview with Reuters, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said, “If the proposed solutions are not good enough, we will not hesitate to take strong action.”

Why does this matter?

Due to the DMA going into effect this year, Apple had to make necessary changes to its software and hardware to abide by the new law. According to Forbes, the DMA will allow other competition to enter the market and not allow major companies such as Apple to dominate the market.

However, there is a risk with these new updates. Apple has said that these updates are an opportunity for new malware and security threats. Apple is currently working to provide new protections, such as notarizations for new apps and payment disclosures.

These changes are currently expected to be rolled out to countries in the EU, while those who are not in the EU will see separate changes, according Apple.

If you live in the EU when these updates come out, Forbes recommends that you check the apps from third-party app stores before downloading.