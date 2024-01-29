Here’s what happened to Utah State, BYU and Utah in The Associated Press poll this week

There continue to be two teams from the state of Utah — Utah State and BYU — ranked in The Associated Press men’s basketball top 25 rankings after the latest edition was released Monday morning.

The Aggies (18-2, 6-1 Mountain West) climbed one spot to No. 17 in the poll after beating Boise State in overtime on the road in their lone game last week. That victory allowed Utah State to stay atop the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) fell one spot to No. 22 after a week when BYU split a pair of games at the Marriott Center — losing to No. 4 Houston while beating Texas.

Meanwhile, Utah (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12), which received 20 votes in last week’s AP poll, did not receive any votes this week after losing at Washington State and Washington in blowout fashion.

In the NET rankings, BYU continues to lead all in-state schools, coming in at No. 6, with the Aggies at No. 22 and the Utes at No. 37.

Utah State will host San Jose State on Tuesday before playing at San Diego State on Saturday.

BYU and Utah, like USU last week, will play just once this week. The Cougars play at West Virginia on Saturday, while the Utes host Colorado the same day.

The Big 12 has eight teams in the AP Top 25 — Houston at No. 4, Kansas at No. 8, Iowa State at No. 12, Texas Tech at No. 15, Baylor at No. 18, BYU at No. 22, Oklahoma at No. 23 and TCU at No. 25.

Utah State is two spots above the other MWC team currently in the rankings — New Mexico comes in at No. 19.

The Pac-12 has one team, Arizona, in the polls. The Wildcats dropped two spots to No. 11.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen drives the ball against UCLA at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22, 2024. Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Where does Utah women’s basketball rank in the latest Associated Press poll?

On the women’s side, Utah (15-6, 5-4 Pac-12) took another dip in the latest AP top 25 rankings, falling four spots to No. 20.

The Utes began last week beating then-No. 2 UCLA in overtime at the Huntsman Center — the highest-ranked team Utah has beaten in program history — before winning at Oregon on Friday.

Utah’s week ended, though, with a lopsided loss at Oregon State on Sunday, facilitating a drop in the polls.

The Utes are currently No. 6 in the NET rankings.

There are six Pac-12 teams in the latest women’s AP rankings — Stanford at No. 4, Colorado at No. 6, UCLA at No. 7, USC at No. 15, Oregon State at No. 18 and Utah at No. 20.