How Fred Warner celebrated earning a second trip to the Super Bowl

Fred Warner is headed back to the Super Bowl after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Sunday.

After rushing onto the field to celebrate, Warner searched for his wife, Sydney Hightower Warner. His attempts to find her were documented in a video shared on his podcast’s X account.

“I don’t know where my wife’s at,” he said in the video. “Where my wife at?”

Warner was about to start a postgame interview when he finally spotted his wife and family.

“I was looking all over,” he said while hugging his wife.

"Where my wife at" 😂



What a special moment

Following the game, Sydney Hightower Warner shared her pride in her husband and his accomplishments this season on Instagram.

“Making memories this year that will last a lifetime. Our son will see these photos one day and know he was in my belly when daddy won the NFC Championship. We are blessed. So proud of you,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Fred Warner recorded 13 tackles, according to ESPN.

The linebacker posted a Pro Bowl quality season in 2023, recording:



132 tackles.

82 solo tackles.

2.5 sacks.

11 tackles for loss.

4 forced fumbles.

4 interceptions.

This season will be the former Cougar’s second trip to the Super Bowl since the 49ers drafted him in 2018. Next month’s Super Bowl will be a rematch of the 49ers’ last Super Bowl appearance when the Chiefs beat them 31-20 in 2020.

Who is Sydney Hightower Warner?

Sydney Hightower Warner is a social media influencer and former contestant on “The Bachelor.” She finished 10th on the show’s 24th season.

In 2020, Fred Warner slid into his now-wife’s DMs after losing the Super Bowl and after some nudging from his sister-in-law, according to People magazine.

The couple were married in June 2022 in California, as the Deseret News previously reported. They’re expecting their first child, a baby boy, in March.

The linebacker shouldn’t have to worry about his wife going into labor during the big game, unlike the Eagles’ Jason Kelce, who bought a ticket to last season’s Super Bowl for his wife’s OB-GYN in case she went into labor.