Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

The question on many Swifties’ minds when the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship was this — will Taylor Swift be able to make it?

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Swift will start back up on her international tour in Tokyo starting Wednesday, Feb. 7. The last night in Tokyo is Saturday, Feb. 10, and factoring in the international date line, Swift should be able to perform Saturday night, get a full night of rest and arrive back in Las Vegas in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

According to Variety, “the international date line serves as a boundary between one calendar day and the next,” so flying east, presumably using her private jet, Swift will have enough time to make it.

Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel, File, Associated Press

She has attended 12 games since first appearing in the crowd on Sept. 24 when the Chiefs won against the Chicago Bears.

American Airlines adds Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce themed flights

In preparing for the big event, American Airlines is buying into the Swift-Kelce hype by adding additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas with flight numbers associated with the musical artist and the Chiefs tight end, ESPN reported.

“You could say that after (Sunday’s) games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas,” American Airlines told The Associated Press in a statement making references to Swift’s music. “To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do.”

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Will Taylor Swift be making any announcements during the Super Bowl?

Swifties love a good riddle and a number game, and Swift’s most notable number is 13 — her favorite number that is synonymous with easter eggs and clues of what the musical artist will do next. Many Swifties are theorizing about the number 13 connections with the Super Bowl, USA Today reported.

Those references include:



It’s the 58th Super Bowl — 5+8=13.

The date for the Super Bowl is Feb. 11 — 2+11=13.

Swift will be performing in Tokyo the night before and the flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is about 13 hours.

The timing could be pure coincidence, but it doesn’t stop Swifties from wondering if something could happen on the special day.