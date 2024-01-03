Challenges of No. 12 BYU entering Big 12 play

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

To open the Big 12 era of BYU basketball, Mark Pope’s 12-1 team will take a No. 12 AP Top 25 ranking into the conference opener at home against Cincinnati on Saturday. The Cougars are ranked in the top five in KenPom and the NCAA’s NET rankings. BYU is the top team in the country in 3-point field goals made and margin of victory, and is among the national leaders in rebound margin, field goals attempted, scoring offense and 3-point defense.

The Cougars climbed two spots from No. 14 to No. 12 after defeating Wyoming 94-68 last Saturday in the final pre-conference game. Here is my analysis of that game.

This past year was filled with interesting BYU stories, breaking news and milestones. Here is a glimpse at what was by Jay Drew.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: With the Big 12 opener against Cincinnati looming on Saturday, how important is it for BYU to get Fousseyni Traore back on the court when Aly Khalifa, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have stepped up since Traore got hurt against North Carolina State on Nov. 24? Predict the BYU-Cincy game score.

Jay Drew: BYU is going to need some sort of contribution from Fousseyni Traore during the Big 12 season, but I don’t think the Cougars will need him Saturday when they open league play against 11-2 Cincinnati at the Marriott Center.

The combination of Waterman, Khalifa and Atiki should be enough to take care of the Bearcats, although Cincy has outrebounded every team it has played this season. As has BYU.

A couple weeks ago, I might not have been able to say that. But Khalifa and Atiki have emerged as valuable contributors, particularly Khalifa, a passing wizard.

In big road games this year, however, BYU’s depth will be tested and the Cougars’ big men will surely get in foul trouble. That’s when Big Fouss will be needed immensely. Also, Waterman has greatly improved his rebounding prowess this season, which has helped soften the loss of Traore in the preseason.

Prediction: BYU 85, Cincinnati 81.

Dick Harmon: No question Traore will be needed, but only if he’s healthy and can reestablish himself as the team’s top post threat and rebounder. If he can’t go, rest him, because what BYU is getting from Khalifa and Atiki is special. And they are only getting better.

Khalifa’s passing ability is elite. When he’s setting up teammates for lay-ins right at the rim, it’s as good as an inside post score from Traore. Atiki’s dunks off lob passes from BYU guards is becoming easier for him and his confidence has soared. Of course, all this will be greatly tested and scouted in weeks to come in the Big 12 and road trips will be brutal challenges. I think Waterman’s development and confidence have been a big key for Pope and the success of this season so far. In the one game he struggled, it was a loss to Utah. The best thing, if there is one, from Fouss resting on the bench is how Khalifa and Atiki have found their confidence and roles on this team.

Prediction: BYU 78, Cincinnati 69.

Cougar tales

As we enter 2024, there are plenty of storylines from the past, and a few linger with unpublished accountability for errors. File these in the Wish For a Take Back category. The first was my preseason prediction that BYU football would win seven games when they ended up with just five. That’s just the prognostication game. As part of that preseason prediction, I posted that BYU’s defense under Jay Hill would have more than 30 sacks. The defense ended up with 11. That’s a tremendous miss on my part. My bad.

Second, but more important than the first, is the major story that broke the year before, during the summer of 2022. This is when a Duke University female volleyball player alleged that racial slurs had been hurled at her by a person or persons in the BYU home crowd at the Smith Fieldhouse on campus. When this story broke, I was camping at Ledgefork above Oakley in the Uinta Mountains. I had a column due and used a satellite internet system to read about the story and BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe’s declaration of concern and counsel to BYU fans. My tact was one of “if this happened, shame on the home crowd.”

In the following days and weeks, the veracity of the accusations was called into question. Holmoe responded how any athletic director should, quickly and defensively, to protect the school. As days passed, the story evolved. My commentary with its assumption was premature and misplaced and I regret more time and research were not deployed. Those BYU fans present at that Duke game did not deserve this unfounded allegation and the national attention it generated on what I now believe was a made-up story for headlines in a world that elevates victimhood. This just needs to be said and cleared up. On that day, I should have slept in and enjoyed camping.

