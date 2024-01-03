Is off-roading the next big travel trend?

Off-roading is going to be a major travel trend this year, according to Pinterest’s predictions for 2024.

Pinterest Predicts is an annual compilation of trend forecasts for the coming year, and its 2024 insights include predictions on a range of topics including maximalist home decor, deep conversation starters and travel ideas.

This year, Pinterest expects travelers to get off the beaten path and explore off-roading, which is characterized as any vehicular travel over an unpaved surface.

“In 2024, Boomers and Gen X will load up their 4x4s and make for the mountains — or at least look like they are,” the website reads. “Whether you flirt with dirt or you’re down to get dusty, off-roading can be an aesthetic or a lifestyle. Time to gear up and add some gravel to your travel!”

Here’s how to get into the spirit of off-road adventure safely and without disturbing the environment.

What is the point of off-roading?

Off-roading is a fun, adventurous way to get outdoors and explore new terrain. It provides a fun opportunity to test your navigational skills and visit abandoned ghost towns and other sights bypassed by the interstate and forgotten by the modern world.

However, if you struggle with motion sickness, this might not be for you — part of the appeal is the excitement of driving over bumpy surfaces and navigating the terrain.

What equipment do you need to go off-roading?

It’s important to keep safety in mind when off-roading, as driving a vehicle not suited for rough conditions is a sure way to hurt either your car or yourself. The specific vehicle requirements depend on the terrain you’ll be covering, but you’ll definitely want a four-wheel-drive vehicle with strong tires and high ground clearance.

Because the areas best suited for off-roading tend to be off-grid, make sure you’re also prepared with food and water and emergency supplies.

While off-roading is generally a daytime activity, Pinterest Predicts notes that searches for “off road camping” have increased dramatically. If you want to participate in the trend, make sure you bring sufficient camping supplies, including a sturdy tent and enough food and water.

What are the best places to go off-roading?

While the term “off-roading” may sound as though you can drive anywhere, that’s not actually the reality. Off-roading on wild spaces can be incredibly harmful to the environment, damaging flora and fauna and causing harmful erosion to essential cryptobiotic soil crusts.

The best off-roading takes place on designated trails, as this will maintain a spirit of fun and adventure but keep both adventurers and the environment safe. You can find off-roading and ATV trails close to home, or you can make a trip out of it by visiting some of the most popular trails in the United States.

Take the time to research designated trails, make sure your vehicle meets the requirements necessary to safely access them, and ensure you don’t go off trails and onto protected land, and you’re bound to have an exciting 2024.

