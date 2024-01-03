Jazz 154, Pistons 148: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz beat the lowly Detroit Pistons 154-148 Wednesday night at home and improved to 16-19 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson hit huge shots in regulation and overtime, shot 11-of-20 overall, 4-of-5 from deep, 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and finished with a team-high 36 points.

Worst performance: No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson isn’t having the most illustrious rookie season, and he struggled to make an impact against the Jazz, going 1-of-4 and scoring just two points.

36 and 27: Former Jazzmen Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks were red hot for the Pistons on Wednesday, finishing with 36 and 27 points respectively. Both were especially lethal from deep, with Bogdanovic going 8-of-15 from distance before fouling out with 23.7 seconds left in overtime and Burks going 5-of-9 from 3-point range including hitting the game-tying 3 at the end of regulation.

50%: The shotmaking overall was incredibly impressive from both teams. The Jazz finished the night shooting 50% from deep and the Pistons shot 46.3% from beyond the arc.

11: The Jazz committed just 11 turnovers in regulation and overtime combined for one of their better performances when it comes to taking care of the ball. Detroit turned those 11 miscues into 15 points.

Best of the best: Just two days after breaking the Jazz’s triple-double drought, Clarkson made sure that people still know he can be a leading scorer.

Worst of the worst: The one thing that the players should know about Thompson is that he is not a shooter, which is why it was especially bad that John Collins bit on a 3-point pump fake from Thompson that led to his only scoring basket.