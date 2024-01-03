Video: Watch as a house cat saves a little dog from 2 coyotes

A spectacle occurred in the backyard of Lane Dyer’s Oklahoma home late on Nov. 30 as their family dog, Oakley, trotted out to the backyard to go to the bathroom.

As the dog did her business, two coyotes began attacking her. In an interview with KCAU-TV Sioux City, Dyer explained that the family cat, Binx, had been watching the scene, perched on some of their outdoor furniture. She “jumped down and scared them off — it was the craziest thing ever,” the pet dad said.

Binx gave Oakley a chance to run back inside and her family quickly took her to the vet. Dyer explained that the coyotes “cut her open — she was gushing blood from her chest and her side.”

Binx showed up at Dyer’s home “when she was about 2 months old,” Dyer said, per Fox 5 San Diego.

When the family took their 6-year-old Havanese dog to the vet following the attack, they were afraid her leg may have to be amputated. Thankfully, Oakley has healed just fine, and her leg seems completely healthy, Newsweek reported.

Dyer told local Oklahoma news station KFOR, “It was inspiring to see just our little outdoor cat just jump at two coyotes that were attacking this little dog who she loves and run them off.”

On X, people have been praising Binx for her heroic act. One user commented, “Some extra nip is in order.” Another wrote, “This little cat deserves a big bag of treats👍🤩!”