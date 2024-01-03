Facebook Twitter
Utah State adds Buffalo transfer linebacker Shaun Dolac

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac returns an interception against Wisconsin on Sept. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

Andy Manis, Associated Press

Utah State continues to rebuild its defense this winter, the linebacker corps specifically.

After securing commitments from and later signing former University of Utah safety/linebacker Jadon Pearson and former Arizona State linebacker Will Shaffer — plus three-star high school prospect Tanner Williams — the Aggies have added another veteran at the position.

Former Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to the Aggies.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Dolac was a star for the Bulls in 2022, leading the team in total tackles with 147 — he led the country with 97 solo tackles — including 13.5 tackles for loss, plus 4.5 sacks. He also recorded seven pass breakups, forced three fumbles and had two quarterback hurries.

Dolac, a West Seneca, New York, native, was expected to be just as good, if not better in 2023, but he suffered a season-ending leg injury just four games into the season, in Buffalo’s 45-38 loss at Louisiana.

Prior to that injury, he had recorded 31 tackles and an interception.

During his four years at Buffalo, Dolac had 223 tackles and six sacks.

An unrated recruit coming out of high school in 2019, Dolac walked onto the Bulls’ football team and is now considered a two-star recruit, per Rivals.

Dolac is the eighth FBS transfer to join the Aggies this winter, joining Pearson and Shaffer, along with:

  • Trey Andersen, OL, Pittsburgh.
  • Ricky Lolohea, DT, Oklahoma State.
  • George Maile, OL, Baylor.
  • Spencer Petras, QB, Iowa.
  • Macyo Williams, DT, Kent State.
