The Church of Jesus Christ announces what will reopen on Temple Square this winter

As Temple Square undergoes construction, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that several plazas on Temple Square will reopen.

In a press release sent to the Deseret News, the Church of Jesus Christ announced the reopenings of the plazas as well as an update on the Lion House and Beehive House renovations.

The plazas by the Church Office Building, the north section of Main Street Plaza and the northwest plaza of Temple Square will reopen on Jan. 6.

By mid-February, the south side of Main Street Plaza will reopen.

The Assembly Hall is expected to undergo renovations, which will result in the northwest area around the hall closing. The landscaping will be updated and some structural repairs will be conducted on the Assembly Hall on the roof, the foundation and the interior plaster along with mechanical improvements.

These improvements and renovations are expected to be finished in 2026.

At the plaza near the Church Office Building, there are 92 flagpoles. Later, at an unspecified date, the flags will be raised to symbolize “the global nature of the church and its commitment to be a friend to all.”

“Throughout the year, the church will fly all of the flags of officially recognized United Nations countries. The flag oval begins at the plaza’s northwest corner with the flag of the United States. From there, 91 additional flags will rotate every three months,” the release said. “The flags will be placed in alphabetical order, according to the English name of the country, and will always be illuminated.”

In addition to visiting the plazas, Temple Square guests can visit the Church History Museum, Family Search Library, Historic Salt Lake Tabernacle, the Brigham Young Family Cemetery, Brigham Young Historic Park, Humanitarian Center and the Conference Center. Tours are also currently available at Welfare Square.

View of the Salt Lake Temple from the northwest corner of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 28, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Update on Temple Square renovations

Other renovations such as the Beehive House and Lion House have already started.

Crews will remove plants and trees to begin excavations around the foundation. The renovation plans include stabilizing and repairing the foundation and also, updating the foundation system to prevent water from damaging the structure.

Drought-resistant plants and water-wise irrigation will replace the current landscape. The Church of Jesus Christ plans on also using “historically appropriate plant types.”

These ongoing renovations are part of the plan to update Temple Square, which has also included work on the Salt Lake City Temple. “We promise that you will love the results,” President Russell M. Nelson, prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ, said when announcing the renovations.

The temple is now expected to be completed in 2026.