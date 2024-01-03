The Minnesota Vikings need a miracle to make the playoffs, and they’ll attempt to capture one without Jaren Hall.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Wednesday that his team will be starting Nick Mullens at quarterback this weekend, leaving the rookie Hall on the bench after he was pulled at halftime this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that Nick Mullens will get the start Sunday in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/oOC2sEYTTf — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 3, 2024

During his second career start and first since Nov. 5, the former BYU star struggled, finishing 5 of 10 in passing for 67 yards with an interception across five drives before being benched in favor of Mullens.

Minnesota went on to lose the “Sunday Night Football” contest to the Packers, 33-10, as Utah State product Jordan Love enjoyed one of his finest career performances for Green Bay.

While it was a rough night for Hall, the rookie passer didn’t receive much help from his supporting cast. The Vikings’ typically solid offensive line posted a 46.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus — the unit’s lowest such mark on the year by more than 10 points.

With poor protection, Hall rarely had a clean pocket to throw and was sacked three times, losing a fumble on his third takedown. His interception came on a catchable ball that bounced off both hands of tight end Johnny Mundt.

Mullens did fare better than Hall, but Minnesota managed only seven points following Hall’s benching. The Vikings have averaged just 18.6 points in their eights game since losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles on Oct. 29, starting Hall, Mullens and Josh Dobbs at quarterback in the process.

Minnesota currently holds a 4% chance of making the playoffs, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats analytics team.

The Vikings need a win Sunday coupled with losses from Green Bay, Seattle and the New Orleans Saints to crash the postseason party.

