These 7 players with Utah ties are headed to the NFL Pro Bowl

The rosters for the NFL’s 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night, and seven players with Utah ties were selected.

Six of the players will be representing the NFC, and one — former SUU star Miles Killebrew of the Pittsburgh Steelers — will be representing the AFC in his first Pro Bowl appearance in his eighth professional season as a special teamer, and he has been designated as a starter.

Here’s the NFC list:



Los Angeles Rams rookie standout wide receiver Puka Nacua, who went to Orem High and then transferred to BYU after starting his collegiate career at Washington. Nacua earned a nod as he is knocking on the door of breaking multiple rookie receiving records after being a fifth-round draft choice.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who went to Desert Hills High, will be making his second Pro Bowl in three professional seasons after helping the Lions to their first division title since all the way back in 1994.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played collegiately at Utah State, will be making his 10th Pro Bowl appearance. Heading into the final week of the regular season, he is second in the NFL in tackles with 168, just two behind Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who played collegiately at BYU, will be making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in six professional seasons. He is tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks and 13th in tackles. Warner is designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl.

Chicago Bears safety Jaylon Johnson, who played collegiately at Utah, will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance in his fourth professional season. He is tied for seventh in the NFL with four interceptions this season.

New Orleans Saints return specialist/wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who played collegiately at Weber State, will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance in his second professional season. He is seventh in the NFL in kickoff return yards this season with 384. Shaheed is designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held on February 4 in Orlando, although a conventional game will not be held, but a flag football game will be.

This story will be updated.

