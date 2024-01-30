High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 4

The West Jordan Jaguars (9-10) secured a close victory over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (10-8) with a final score of 52-49. The Jaguars’ win can be credited to notable performances by Colton Blackham, who scored 15 points; Ethan Black, who added 11; and Carter Dorenbosch, who contributed 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Soaring Eagle, Tevarii Pecqueux was the top scorer with 13 points.

The Kearns Cougars (7-11) trounced the Granger Lancers (3-14) in an 81-57 victory. Anywan Kuang led the Cougars, tallying a formidable 31 points, bolstered by three 3-pointers. Braxton England and Mauricio Lemus scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, contributing to the Cougars’ score. For the Lancers, Daudi Aweyso scored a notable 32 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Cyprus Pirates (4-15) captured an emphatic 92-69 win over the Taylorsville Warriors (5-11). Koli Fosita led all scorers with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Pirates. Not far behind, Jaxon Neilsen, Harkaran Makhar and Xian Brown added 14, 12 and 12 points, respectively, for Cyprus. On the Warriors’ side, Bronson Dallimore put up a significant effort with a team-high 27 points, with Kobe Allen trailing with 15 points.

Region 6

The Highland Rams (14-5) sustained their strong form, overcoming the Brighton Bengals (10-9) with a 59-52 victory. George McConkie and Matt Lambson were the leading scorers for the Rams, both tallying 19 points, with Lambson sinking five 3-pointers. Isaiah Drisdom also contributed with 10 points. On the side of the Bengals, Bradley Easton scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Jaxon Soto and Carson Janke with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Olympus Titans (16-3) showcased their dominance against the West Panthers (3-12), claiming a strong 75-28 victory. Dutch DowDell led the Titans with an impressive 22 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Reef Smylie and Gavin Lowe with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Jordan Barnes also added 11 points to the Titans’ tally. For the Panthers, Diew Gatewech led the scoring with 9 points.

Maintaining their impressive run this season, the Alta Hawks (19-1) cruised past the Skyline Eagles (10-9) 63-44. For the Hawks, Jaxon Johnson led the charge with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Carter Doleac and Ace Reiser chipped in with 16 and 13 points, respectively. On the Eagles’ side, Landon Shaw ended up with the team-high 9 points.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds (13-5) showcased their strength in a decisive 71-50 victory over the Wasatch Wasps (8-10). Dean Rueckert led the Thunderbirds with 23 points, with two of them coming from 3-pointers, while Callen Tollestrup and Mason Ford contributed 10 and 9 points, respectively. For the Wasps, Sam Lind made a commendable effort with a team-high 19 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

The Orem Tigers (14-4) seized a win with a score of 80-73 against the Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-12). Asher Young led the Tigers with 20 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by Tate Robinson with 15 points. Jax Allen and Trey Hiatt also contributed significantly, both scoring 13 points each. On the other hand, the Skyhawks saw an impactful performance from Chase DeGraffenried, who scored a game-high 30 points, which included three 3-pointers.

In a closely contested encounter, the Springville Red Devils (10-8) defended their home court against the Cedar Valley Aviators (9-9) with a 66-62 victory. Leading the Red Devils was Jamyn Sondrup, who tallied an impressive 34 points, while Mason Hansen added 20 points and hit four 3-pointers. For the Aviators, Owen Bawden stood out with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, alongside Heath Christensen’s contributions of 15 points and 4 steals.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (9-9) captured a 65-55 win over the Spanish Fork Dons (4-14). Matthew Peterson scored 17 points, making three 3-pointers, helping to seal the win for the Eagles. Bennett Averett and Brogan Miles added 12 and 10 points, respectively. For the Dons, Aaron Dunn put up an impressive 20 points, while Gage Christensen and Ethan Beckstead both scored 11 points.

Region 8

Following an intense overtime clash, the Mountain View Bruins (13-7) defeated the Timpanogos Timberwolves (12-8) with a final score of 74-68. For the Bruins, Conner Fairbanks led in scoring with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Bryce Mella and Simeon Suguturaga added 20 and 17 points, respectively. On the Timberwolves’ side, Steven LaPray put up a momentous 32 points, with five of those coming from beyond the arc. Mountain View outscored Timpanogos 36-29 in the second half to force overtime and secured the win with a 13-7 overtime advantage.

The Provo Bulldogs (14-6) emerged victorious over the Payson Lions (5-12) with a 69-60 triumph, thanks in part to a strong 29 point fourth-quarter push. Bennett Paulsen led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jason Carter and Lucas Castagnetto contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. On the Lions’ side, Kamika Wesley recorded 22 points, four of which came from 3-pointers.

The Layton Christian Eagles (19-3) outmaneuvered the Uintah Utes (6-13) with a 62-36 victory. The Eagles’ scoring was evenly distributed, with Alan Gballau, Luka Kulundzic, Tyrin Jones and Otavio Armani contributing 11, 10, 10 and 10 points, respectively. On the Utes side, Brayden Murray and JJ Jenson led the scoring, each recording 9 points.

Region 10

Overcoming a slow start, the Hillcrest Huskies (9-10) rallied to defeat the Park City Miners (4-13) 61-54. Rhett Robinson led the Huskies with 15 points, while Damani Wilkerson and Jaybrien Watkins added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hillcrest scored only 19 points in the first half but found momentum in the second half to secure the win. On the Miners’ side, Luke Rice and Duke Gordon each recorded 16 points.

Region 19

In the game held at Green River, the Pirates (13-5) triumphed over the Monticello Buckaroos (5-11) with a final score of 52-38. Luis Hernandez stood out for the Pirates, scoring 15 points, followed by Jason Hernandez and Rolando Anguiano with 13 and 10 points, respectively. For the Buckaroos, Curtis Bunker led his team by scoring 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Kaden Pehrson added 11 points.

Region 22

The Tintic Miners (9-8) secured a 56-49 victory over the Altamont Longhorns (2-11) with a lead established in the second quarter. Cole Ward led the Miners, scoring 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Luke Larsen added another 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. For the Longhorns, Grayson Panas topped the scoreboard with 16 points.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

