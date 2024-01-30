High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 4

The Kearns Cougars (10-9) dominated the Granger Lancers (2-15), leaving the court with an impressive 69-25 victory. On the Cougars’ side, Adhau Chol and Kylee Glade took the spotlight, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively. Glade also contributed with three 3-pointers. For the Lancers, Haylie Harper led the scoring with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Pianola Tua’one with 8 points and two 3-pointers.

The Taylorsville Warriors (10-8) displayed their prowess on home turf by conquering the Hunter Wolverines (8-11) with a final result of 68-50. Ella Wolfgramm was simply instrumental for the Warriors, racking up a remarkable 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and hauling in 14 rebounds. Jenna Sterzer also made meaningful contributions with a double-double, scoring 12 points and securing 16 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Kalysa Ng was the top scorer with 21 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Cyprus Pirates (11-7) edged a close game over the West Jordan Jaguars (8-6) with a final score of 72-70. Leading the scoring for the Pirates was Amelia Echternkamp with 27 points, which included three 3-pointers. She got good support from Tamila Francis, who contributed 14 points, with four 3-pointers. On the Jaguars’ side, Giselle Muffett dominated the point tally with an impressive 33 points, including three 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Rochelle Afo Manuma also did her part, providing 19 points that included two 3-pointers. This high-scoring match was definitely a thrilling one with both teams putting up a strong fight.

Region 6

The Brighton Bengals (14-5) triumphed over the Highland Rams (0-14), securing a 53-31 victory. For the Bengals, Olivia Stephens led on points with 15 including two 3-pointers, followed by Charlotte O’Neal who put up 11 points and Sophie Nielsen, who contributed 10 points. On the Rams’ side, Danae Asiata scored the highest with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, while Quinn Earl scored 7 points and added a 3-pointer.

The Alta Hawks (16-2) earned a 58-46 win over the Skyline Eagles (4-14). For the Hawks, Fui Niumeitolu led the scoring with 15 points, including one from long range, and Aolele Liava’a added 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Maya Mishmash also contributed with 9 points which included three 3-pointers. On the Eagles’ side, Leelu Bare marked the most points with 15, followed by Mia Johnson with 8, and Lauren Johnson with 7.

The West Panthers (11-5) delivered a strong performance against the Olympus Titans (9-9), winning the game 65-41. Fina Tuha was a key player for the Panthers, scoring 15 points, followed closely by Kylee Falatea with 14 points. Laite Latu also contributed solidly with 10 points. On the Titans’ side, Joss Baker led the scoring with 15 points, which included two 3-pointers. Lily Smith and Keily Trabanino also added 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Region 7

In a closely fought contest, the Wasatch Wasps (16-3) bested the Timpview Thunderbirds (14-4), eking out a 62-59 win. Top performers Ashley Garner and Filifaiesea Liava’a, who recorded 25 and 18 points respectively, fueled Wasatch’s win, with Liava’a scoring a 3-pointer. For Timpview, Leah Atuaia and Lina Ballin stood out with Atuaia scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ballin notching 14 points, along with three 3-pointers.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (13-6) secured a convincing victory against the Spanish Fork Dons (8-10), closing the home game at 64-48. A stellar performance from Leah Bailey, who scored 24 points including three 3-pointers and collected three rebounds, assists, steals and blocks fueled the Golden Eagles’ win. Jaynee Tanner complemented Bailey’s performance by notching 12 points, three 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, and a steal and block each. Spanish Fork’s top contributors were Emily Gwillian, who netted 13 points, and Gracyn Cook, who added 12 points, inclusive of two 3-pointers.

The Red Devils (4-14) clinched a victory over the Cedar Valley Aviators (12-7) with a scoreline of 39-34. Natalie Florence was the standout scorer for the Red Devils with a stellar 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Halle Hall also chipped in with an impressive 11 points to add to the Devils’ tally. For the Aviators, Hadley Whiting led the scoring with 11 points, closely followed by Olivia Kaaihue with 10 points.

Region 8

In a tight competition, the Uintah Utes (5-14) edged past the Orem Tigers (3-15) with a final score of 41-36. The Utes’ McKenzie White had an impressive game, recording 16 points with three 3-pointers, while Rylee Crane contributed to the win with 6 points. On the Tigers’ side, Olivia Vaughn and Elle Rasmussen both tallied 10 points, with Rasmussen sinking two 3-pointers.

The Payson Lions (12-7) defended home against the Provo Bulldogs (7-13) with a final score of 59-50. Quincy Mathews was the top scorer for the Lions, putting up 24 points along with a 3-pointer. Oaklie Jackman also had a strong performance, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, stellar performances came from Izabelle Moyes and Tessa Deucher, both contributing 12 points each, with Moyes nailing three 3-pointers.

The Mountain View Bruins (7-10) were victorious over the Timpanogos Timberwolves (4-13) with a score of 56-44. The Bruins’ top scorers were Amelia Suguturaga and Kimberlee Brown, both posting 11 points, with Amelia netting two 3-pointers and Kimberlee one. Halle Richards also added 10 points to the team’s score. On the Timberwolves’ side, Alex Thorup led the scoring with 19 points, five of them being 3-pointers. Georgia King contributed 9 points, including a 3-pointer. A slow start for Timpanogos proved to be insurmountable as Mountain View took a 31-12 lead into halftime and cruised to victory in the second half.

Region 9

The Snow Canyon Warriors (16-1) defeated the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-14) 66-39. For the Warriors, Olivia Hamlin had a strong game, scoring 24 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by Joey Jensen with 14 points, with two 3-pointers. On the Mustangs’ side, Kinsey Plewe led the scoring with 13 points, which included three 3-pointers. Alyssa Whittaker also contributed with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cedar City Reds (14-4) narrowly defeated the Desert Hills Thunder (7-9) in a thrilling match with a 43-42 victory. Annalyse Shimada and Gabby Gomez both led the scoring for the Reds with 14 points each, the latter also landing two 3-pointers. Also making significant contributions were Kiara Hansen and Mya Bishoff, both netting 10 points, with Bishoff managing two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, for the Thunder, Mylee Villanueva was the high-scorer with a tremendous 27 points, including a 3-pointer, while Jacie Riding chipped in with 10 points to the team’s total score.

The Hurricane Tigers (11-8) celebrated a narrow 37-34 win against the Dixie Flyers (9-10). Nizhoni Dominguez of the Tigers led the scoreboard with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, and collected nine rebounds. She was aided by Addison Crandall, who scored nine points, nabbed three rebounds, made two steals and four blocks. On the Flyers’ side, Kealah Faumuina put in the hard yards, scoring 14 points in a commendable effort.

Region 10

The Cottonwood Colts (13-6) successfully secured a victory over the Murray Spartans (9-8), with a final score of 50-32. Leading the charge for the Colts was Carley Caton, who scored 12 points. Other notable contributions came from Alivia Hutton and Ashlyn Tripp, who netted 8 and 7 points respectively, with Tripp also sinking a 3-pointer. On the other side, Mia AuClaire led the scoring for the Spartans, putting up 14 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Charlotte Scherbel followed with 6 points, contributing to the team’s overall tally.

The Park City Miners (2-15) claimed a victory over the Hillcrest Huskies (0-17) with a final score of 47-28. Sutton Hull spearheaded the success for the Miners by scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Leah Yaeger also contributed significantly with 10 points. For the Huskies, Dayana Mulamba led the scoring with 9 points. Isabella Christensen offered support with 6 points, including a 3-pointer. Park City doubled up Hillcrest in the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Huskies in nearly every quarter.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (9-10) hosted the Tooele Buffaloes (7-9) and emerged victorious with a final score of 61-40. The Beetdiggers’ Tess Joseph led all scorers with a solid 24-point performance, which included a 3-pointer. Also contributing to the Beetdiggers’ win was Brynnlie Sperry with 9 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Buffaloes’ end, Kennedy Searle led the team with 15 points, with one 3-pointer, followed by Josie Kennedy, who contributed 11 points.

Region 11

The Ridgeline RiverHawks (17-2) displayed a solid performance against the Green Canyon Wolves (10-8), seizing a dominant 69-22 victory. Elise Livingston scored 20 points for the RiverHawks, netting a single 3-pointer and clinching three steals and a block. She was closely followed by Emilee Skinner, who contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals. For the Wolves, Janalynn Blotter scored the highest with seven points, inclusive of one 3-pointer. Talyssa Nelson also contributed to the scoreline with five points and a 3-pointer.

Region 12

The Richfield Wildcats (16-4) secured a convincing victory against the Carbon Dinos (15-5), winning by a margin of 68-42. Hallie Janes spearheaded the Wildcats’ efforts with a stellar 21 points, landing seven 3-pointers. Kamryn Knutson also generated notable points for the team, contributing 14 points with four 3-pointers. On the Dinos’ side, Madi Orth led the scoring with 16 points, and Amiah Timothy followed up with 13 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Emery Spartans (11-8) triumphed over the Manti Templars (7-13), claiming a solid victory with a final score of 64-46. Katelyn Nielson and Kenadie Maughan bagged 16 points each for the Spartans, with Kali Jensen and Aliya Lester adding 11 and 10 points, respectively. For the Templars, June Olsen made a notable contribution with 18 points, inclusive of two 3-pointers, followed by Carlie Thompson with 11 points and a 3-pointer.

The North Sanpete Hawks (7-13) narrowly defeated the Delta Rabbits (5-15) with a one point margin, snatching a 38-37 victory. Jessica Applegarth played a pivotal role in the Hawks’ victory with 15 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Rabbits, Caitlin Allred led the charge, making 15 points, accompanied by two 3-pointers, while Ebony Dodoo added 12 points.

The Canyon View Falcons (11-9) seized a win over the Juab Wasps (12-8) with a final score of 41-34. Maylee Spencer and Kamryn Brush led the Falcons in scoring, both tallying 9 points each. Bethanee Vargas and Emery Miles also contributed meaningfully with 7 points each. For the Wasps, Addison Hyatt scored a team-high 11 points, whilst Lucy Richards wasn’t far behind with 10 points, which included two 3-pointers.

Region 13

The Grantsville Cowboys (17-2) defeated the Morgan Trojans (7-12) with a score of 63-51. Baylee Lowder was a key player for the Cowboys, earning 21 points, including a 3-pointer, while Kodee Williams added a crucial 16 points, also with a 3-pointer. On the Trojans’ side, Ashlyn Noss was the top-scorer with 11 points, followed closely by Alexis Burt, who scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers. Kaydence Wardell and Abby Titus both contributed 9 points each to the Trojans’ efforts.

The South Summit Wildcats (14-6) outpaced the Ogden Tigers (5-15) in a commanding 65-41 victory. The Wildcats’ win was largely driven by Emma Broadbent, who scored 24 points, including a 3-pointer, and Mariah Bowen, who contributed 14 points. On the Tigers’ side, Salote Tonga had a noteworthy game, leading the scoring with 15 points, which included one 3-pointer.

The Union Cougars (5-15) bested the Ben Lomond Scots (6-13) with a score of 38-29. For the Cougars, Payzlei Parrish led the scoring with 10 points, including one 3-pointer. Lydia Hoschouer and Delani Osborne contributed with 7 and 6 points, respectively, each contributing a 3-pointer. Amidst the Scots, Jazzy Tinajero was the top scorer, bringing in 12 points, one of which was a 3-pointer.

Region 14

The Layton Christian Eagles (10-10) scored a decisive victory over the Providence Hall Patriots (9-10) with a final score of 68-12, dominating the match on their home court. The standout performer for the Eagles was Ava Smith, netting 14 points. In addition to Smith, Penelope Arroyo, Asmin Tanhan and Sofia Saez contributed with 11 and 10 points each, respectively.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (13-7) earned a 67-33 road win over the Summit Academy Bears (13-7). Elyah Ocampo was the highest scorer for the Bulldogs, depositing a solid 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Esther Analjok and Makena Gardner also had exceptional performances, contributing 18 and 17 points, respectively. For the Bears, Kita Holmes and Avery Backus tied as top scorers, each tallying 11 points, with Holmes knocking down three 3-pointers.

Region 15

The Duchesne Eagles (14-5) clinched a decisive 50-33 victory over the San Juan Broncos (3-15). The Eagles’ win was fueled by Chezney Farnsworth’s 14 points and Kira Grant’s close-following 13 points. Lily Moon and Tenycia Torgerson were also key contributors with 7 and 6 points, respectively. For the Broncos, Shaylin Nez led the scoring with 8 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Kaidence Mitchell and Khimya Fullwood, each adding 6 points to the team’s tally.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (14-6) cruised to victory against the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders (1-7), finishing the game with a convincing scoreline of 55-20. Kiaya Bond was the leading scorer for the Marshals with a total of 21 points, while Autumn Blackburn added 13 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Marauders’ side, Aarikah Jensen and Leigh Olsen led the scoring with 13 and 7 points, respectively.

The APA West Valley Eagles secured a 28-23 home win over the Merit Academy Knights (4-14). Nicole Tran led all scorers with 12 points for the Eagles, which included a 3-pointer. Jimena Cortes also put up a solid 7 points. For the Knights, Liz Diaz led the team with 9 points, including one 3-pointer, while Stella Sutherland and Mary Moody added 6 points each to the scoreboard.

Region 17

The Draper APA Eagles (16-3) outperformed the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-12), scoring a resounding 66-16 victory. Samantha Kartchner was on fire for the Eagles, netting a massive 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Aaliyah Baldwin also made a significant contribution with 21 points, with five successful 3-pointers. For the Winged Lions, Lila Bates topped the scoring chart with 5 points, including a 3-pointer.

The St. Joseph Jayhawks (5-10) overpowered the Maeser Prep Lions (4-16), emerging victorious with a commanding 36-14 win. Katelyn Martinez led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 17 points, including a 3-pointer, while Mimi Dewitt and Lizzie Randal contributed 8 and 7 points, respectively. For the Lions, Autumn Dossey scored the majority of points with 4, followed closely by Patricia Keeley and Klea Bokshi, who each contributed 3 points.

Region 18

The previously winless Parowan Rams (1-17) came out on top against Water Canyon Wildcats (1-12), securing a 46-29 victory. Bella Robinson was the standout player for the Rams, scoring an impressive 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Wylee Renzello and Sage Packwood also pitched in, adding 6 points each to the Rams’ score. For the Wildcats, Joann Barlow led the scoreline with 13 points, inclusive of a 3-pointer, and was followed by Martha Jessop, who added 10 points.

The South Sevier Rams (16-3) emerged victorious over the Enterprise Wolves (9-11) with an impressive final score of 64-43. For the Rams, Sydnee Patterson led the team with a notable 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Kinley Jensen added 18 points to the scoreboard, along with a 3-pointer. On the other side, Kylah Humphries was the top performer for the Wolves, scoring 18 points and netting a 3-pointer. Liza Balajadia also contributed with 7 points.

The Kanab Cowboys (18-2) claimed an impressive victory over the Beaver Beavers (17-3), wrapping up the game 59-43. Rylee Little topped the scoring charts for the Cowboys with 29 points, supported by Anna Cutler, who chipped in 12 points, including two 3-pointers. The Beavers’ best efforts came from Danzee Bradshaw with 11 points and one 3-pointer, and Gentry Brown with 10 points and two 3-pointers.

Region 20

The Piute Thunderbirds (13-5) triumphed over the Milford Tigers (9-9) with a final score of 40-33. Kaycee Gleave played a pivotal role in the Thunderbirds’ win, leading with 21 points, including one 3-pointer. She was aided by Amy Morgan on the scoreboard, who chipped in with 9 points. For the Tigers, Kiley Fisher was the top scorer with 10 points, followed by Jaidyn McMullin, who added 8 points.

Region 22

The Altamont Longhorns (4-9) triumphed over the Tintic Miners (3-11) with a 49-36 victory. M. Peck greatly impacted the Longhorns’ success, ending the game with 20 points. McConkie followed closely behind, contributing 19 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Miners, Mikenzie Brunson led the scoring, achieving 11 points. Also contributing was Kyah Farr with 10 points, including a 3-pointer.

Nonregion

The Panguitch Bobcats (14-2) solidly defeated the Grand Red Devils (10-6), ending the game with a score of 65-33. The Bobcats were guided to their victory by Tabetha Henrie and Mallory Henrie. Both players scored 20 points, with Mallory also securing a 3-pointer. They not only contributed significantly to the scoreboard, but also in rebounds and assists, enhancing their team’s performance. On the Red Devils’ side, Cadence Kasprick and Ainsleigh Kasprick shared the lead in scoring, each contributing 13 points. Cadence netted two 3-pointers and Ainsleigh nailed three. Rhiannon Hren also added to the team’s tally with 3 points, including a 3-pointer.

