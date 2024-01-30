Knicks 118, Jazz 103: Inside the numbers

NEW YORK — The Utah Jazz lost 118-103 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Donte DiVincenzo (33) and Jalen Brunson (29) combined for 62 points against the Jazz, which was more than Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio, Collin Sexton and John Collins combined.

Worst performance: Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George combined for five turnovers and went 2-of-10 from deep.

14: The majority of the Knicks minutes and points came from the starters (in perfect Tom Thibodeau fashion) and New York’s bench only accounted for 14 points.

15: Turnovers continue to be a problem for the Jazz, and it seems like more often than not on nights when they are particularly loose with the ball, the other team keeps things tight. The Jazz committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the Knicks, who only committed six turnovers against Utah.

25: The final score did not altogether indicate the kind of game this was. The Knicks led by as many as 25 points and it was clear this was the Knicks’ game by the end of the third quarter.

Worst of the worst: It’s not like the Jazz didn’t know DiVincenzo was a capable shooter. They went in knowing that they wanted to keep him from getting catch and shoot opportunities and open looks, but they failed to do so and DiVincenzo made them pay by hitting nine 3s.

