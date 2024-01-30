BYU football 2024 schedule released for year two in the Big 12

BYU’s football slate for the fall is set.
The Big 12 officially announced its 2024 football schedule Tuesday morning, allowing BYU to know when it will face each of its previously determined conference opponents.
The Cougars struggled in their inaugural Big 12 campaign in 2023, finishing 2-7 against league foes and falling short of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.
Additionally, BYU finished with a -127 point differential in conference contests and ended the year on a five-game losing skid.
With Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State joining the league this summer, the Big 12 has elected to implement a scheduling matrix to best accommodate its 16 teams going forward. The four-year arrangement was announced back in November.
Kickoff times for each game will be announced later.
2024 BYU football schedule
- Aug. 31 — vs. Southern Illinois.
- Sept. 6 — at SMU.
- Sept. 14 — at Wyoming.
- Sept. 21 — vs. Kansas State.
- Sept. 28 — at Baylor.
- Oct. 5 — BYE.
- Oct. 12 — vs. Arizona.
- Oct. 18 or 19 — vs. Oklahoma State.
- Oct. 26 — at UCF.
- Nov. 2 — BYE.
- Nov. 9 — at Utah.
- Nov. 16 — vs. Kansas.
- Nov. 23 — at Arizona State.
- Nov. 30 — vs. Houston.
The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Highlights of BYU’s 2024 Big 12 football schedule
- BYU’s nonconference schedule was already finalized prior to Tuesday. The Cougars will host Southern Illinois before heading on the road for a pair of matchups with SMU and Wyoming. It will be BYU’s first trip to Laramie since 2009.
- BYU will play rival Utah for the first time as conference opponents since 2010, although not in the regular season finale, which many had expected.
- In addition to Utah, the Cougars will play two other former Pac-12 schools in Arizona and Arizona State, though BYU is not scheduled to face Coach Prime’s Colorado squad until 2025.
- BYU will play its first conference home game against Kansas State on Sept. 21. The game will mark the program’s first meeting with the Wildcats since the 1997 Cotton Bowl Classic.
- The Cougars will enjoy two bye weeks within conference play — one for General Conference weekend, and the other immediately preceding Nov. 9’s showdown with Utah.
- BYU’s home contest with Oklahoma State is flexible to either be played on Friday, Oct. 18 or Saturday, Oct. 19.
- The Cougars will play five home games and four road games in conference play as a part of their nine-game conference schedule, giving BYU six home games and six road games on its 2024 schedule.
- After playing just one fellow 2023 Big 12 newcomer last year (Cincinnati), BYU will play both Houston and UCF this season.