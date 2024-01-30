BYU football 2024 schedule released for year two in the Big 12

BYU’s football slate for the fall is set.

The Big 12 officially announced its 2024 football schedule Tuesday morning, allowing BYU to know when it will face each of its previously determined conference opponents.

The Cougars struggled in their inaugural Big 12 campaign in 2023, finishing 2-7 against league foes and falling short of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.

Additionally, BYU finished with a -127 point differential in conference contests and ended the year on a five-game losing skid.

With Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State joining the league this summer, the Big 12 has elected to implement a scheduling matrix to best accommodate its 16 teams going forward. The four-year arrangement was announced back in November.

Kickoff times for each game will be announced later.

2024 BYU football schedule

Aug. 31 — vs. Southern Illinois.

Sept. 6 — at SMU.

Sept. 14 — at Wyoming.

Sept. 21 — vs. Kansas State.

Sept. 28 — at Baylor.

Oct. 5 — BYE.

Oct. 12 — vs. Arizona.

Oct. 18 or 19 — vs. Oklahoma State.

Oct. 26 — at UCF.

Nov. 2 — BYE.

Nov. 9 — at Utah.

Nov. 16 — vs. Kansas.

Nov. 23 — at Arizona State.

Nov. 30 — vs. Houston.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Highlights of BYU’s 2024 Big 12 football schedule