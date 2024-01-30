Utah football’s first Big 12 schedule is released. Here’s what it looks like

Utah’s move to the Big 12 took one more step toward reality on Tuesday morning.

That’s because the league the Utes will call their future home unveiled its 2024 football schedule, revealing the dates for each game almost three months after determining a four-year conference schedule matrix for every school.

The Utes — along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — are joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12 to help build what will be a 16-team conference beginning next season.

What does Utah’s first schedule in Big 12 play look like?

2024 Utah football schedule

Aug. 29 — vs. Southern Utah.

Sept. 7 — vs. Baylor. (It won’t count as a Big 12 Conference game as it was scheduled prior to Utah joining the Big 12.)

Sept. 14 — at Utah State.

Sept. 21 — at Oklahoma State.

Sept. 28 — vs. Arizona.

Oct. 11 or 12 — at Arizona State.

Oct. 19 — vs. TCU.

Oct. 26 — at Houston.

Nov. 9 — vs. BYU.

Nov. 16 — at Colorado.

Nov. 23 — vs. Iowa State.

Nov. 29 — at UCF.

What stands out about Utah football’s first Big 12 schedule?