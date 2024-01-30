Utah football’s first Big 12 schedule is released. Here’s what it looks like
The highlights include the Utes going on the road for their first Big 12 game and rivalries renewed with BYU and TCU
Utah’s move to the Big 12 took one more step toward reality on Tuesday morning.
That’s because the league the Utes will call their future home unveiled its 2024 football schedule, revealing the dates for each game almost three months after determining a four-year conference schedule matrix for every school.
The Utes — along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — are joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12 to help build what will be a 16-team conference beginning next season.
What does Utah’s first schedule in Big 12 play look like?
2024 Utah football schedule
- Aug. 29 — vs. Southern Utah.
- Sept. 7 — vs. Baylor. (It won’t count as a Big 12 Conference game as it was scheduled prior to Utah joining the Big 12.)
- Sept. 14 — at Utah State.
- Sept. 21 — at Oklahoma State.
- Sept. 28 — vs. Arizona.
- Oct. 11 or 12 — at Arizona State.
- Oct. 19 — vs. TCU.
- Oct. 26 — at Houston.
- Nov. 9 — vs. BYU.
- Nov. 16 — at Colorado.
- Nov. 23 — vs. Iowa State.
- Nov. 29 — at UCF.
What stands out about Utah football’s first Big 12 schedule?
- For the first time since 2010 when both schools were members of the Mountain West Conference, the Utah-BYU rivalry game (Nov. 9) will be a conference contest and it will come in the second weekend of November.
- The Utes’ first Big 12 game will be at Oklahoma State (Sept. 21) — the Utes and Cowboys have met only once before, with Oklahoma State beat Utah in their only previous meeting in 1945.
- Arizona blew out Utah last season in Tucson in the two programs’ final year in the Pac-12, but this year the Utes will get the Wildcats at home (Sept. 28). Arizona is seen by many as a Big 12 contender, along with Utah, in its first season in the league.
- TCU and Utah haven’t played since 2010 when they were in the MWC together, but the Utes will host the Horned Frogs (Oct. 19) in a brief but competitive series where Utah owns a 5-3 lead, while TCU has won the last two.
- It’s no secret lots of Utah fans are also Disney fans, and the Utes’ game at UCF (Nov. 29) allows fans to catch a game and explore Disney World all in one trip.