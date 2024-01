High school girls wrestling: Grantsville, Canyon View dominate at 3A Divisional state-qualifying meets

Grantsville’s girls wrestling team took its first step toward a 3A three-peat on Tuesday night.

Grantsville dominated its 3A Divisional A state-qualifying meet at Uintah High School, tallying 296 points and qualifying 26 wrestlers for the state tournament. Union finished runner-up at the meet.

At the 3A Divisional B meet at Emery High School, Canyon View ran away with the team title as it qualified 25 wrestlers to state in racking up 305 team points. Juab finished second behind Canyon View.

A year ago at the state tournament, 3A teams competed against 2A and 1A teams for one combined state championship. This year 3A teams are competing among themselves, while 2A and 1A teams have enough participants to compete within their own classification.

All the state tournament qualifiers will now rest up for the two-day state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center on Feb. 16 and 17.

Girls 3A Divisional A

At Uintah High School

Team scores



Grantsville, 296 Union, 172 North Sanpete, 114 Juan Diego, 91 Delta, 64 Manti, 58 Summit Academy, 7

Individual results



100 — 1. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville; 2. Zivah Sires, Grantsville; 3. Kabree Duncan, Union.

105 — 1. Aliyah Zedicher, Manti; 2. Caelia Moyer, Grantsville; 3. Makerina Martin, Grantsville; 4. Lana Chan, Juan Diego.

110 — 1. Sophia Camargo, Grantsville; 2. Arlie Jensen, Grantsville; 3. Whitley Kinross, North Sanpete; 4. Jessee Jenson, Union; 5. Savanna Findley, Juan Diego; 6. Natalia Cardenas, Juan Diego.

115 — 1. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete; 2. Braydee Winterton, Union; 3. Aubrie Stiglich, North Sanpete; 4. Bailey Hurst, Grantsville; 5. Lexie Finuf, Grantsville.

120 — 1. Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego; 2. Bailey Rainer, Grantsville; 3. Meilee Curtis, Grantsville; 4. Erin Chan, Juan Diego; 5. Taylonna Garcia, Union; 6. Tracie Burton, Union; 7. Madelyn Lake, Delta.

125 — 1. Nikkole Dong, Grantsville; 2. Reagan Pitt, Grantsville; 3. Tiffany Nguyen, Juan Diego; 4. Summer Rowley, Manti; 5. Nakiah Jenks, Union; 6. Rachel Southworth, Manti.

130 — 1. Evie Davidson, Union; 2. Hannah Miller, Grantsville; 3. Brooke Kimber, Grantsville; 4. Madison Finlinson, Delta; 5. Ricky Brown, Juan Diego; 6. Sunny Yazzie, Union.

135 — 1. Jaysie Abalos, Delta; 2. Dakota Bechtol, Grantsville; 3. Josie Prevedel, Union; 4. Mieke Smith, Grantsville; 5. Annabree Emmett, Union.

140 — 1. Chloe Critchlow, Grantsville; 2. Avanlee Bishop, Grantsville; 3. Reagan Bastian, Union; 4. Avery Snow, Union.

145 — 1. Olivia Richmond, North Sanpete; 2. Courtney Mecham, Grantsville; 3. Edee Whitmer, Union.

155 — 1. Hailey Broderick, Grantsville; 2. Lindee Ussing, Grantsville; 3. Aileen Terry, North Sanpete; 4. Kali Clegg, Delta.

170 — 1. Caroline Mecham, Grantsville; 2. Katherine Allred, North Sanpete; 3. Boydee Gravatt, Union; 4. Danika Nielson, Delta; 5. Aubrey Lenhardt, Grantsville.

190 — 1. Dahlia Silva, Union; 2. Kira Hart, Grantsville; 3. Hannah Perry, North Sanpete; 4. Emry Miller, Summit Academy.

235 — 1. Avie Hernandez, Juan Diego; 2. Danelynn Castro, Manti; 3. Kymmura McCook, Union; 4. Lila Andrew, Grantsville; 5. Jayci Wood, Union; 6. Jenna Broderick, Grantsville.

Girls 3A Divisional B

At Emery High School

Team scores



Canyon View, 305 Juab, 193 Richfield, 164 Carbon, 125 Providence Hall, 58 South Summit, 51 Ben Lomond, 10 Emery, 7 Ogden, 6

Individual results