Why U.S. travelers are being warned about the Bahamas

On Jan. 26, the United States Department of State issued a level two warning for the Bahamas, instructing travelers to exercise increased caution.

What does the travel advisory say?

The State Department’s warning noted that gang-on-gang violence in New Providence and Grand Bahama (which includes Nassau and Freeport) has resulted in a high homicide rate. Although recent deaths primarily affect local population, there has also been an increase in violent crime, including burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assaults in tourist and non-tourist areas.

The travel advisory also highlighted recent fatal and non-fatal attacks involving sharks and reminded tourists to be mindful while engaging in water activities.

Security alert from U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas

Besides the State Department’s travel advisory, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau also released a statement citing the 18 murders that have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of the year due to retaliatory gang violence.

“Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets,” the statement read.

As of Jan. 29, the number has risen to 19, according to ABC News.

What are the Bahamas doing about violence?

Authorities are taking measures to lower crime rates after the security alert. They recently held a news conference, where they spoke about operations that led to seizure of weapons, ammunition and drugs, per ABC News.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the number of homicides reported in the Bahamas was not immediately available. However, killings have increased by 8% between 2021 to 2022, with 128 homicides reported, compared to 119, per The Associated Press.

What if I decided to go to the Bahamas?

The travel advisory and security alert do not limit tourists from visiting the country, though there are suggested precautions:



Do not answer your door unless you know who it is.

Do not resist robbery attempts.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of surroundings.

Use cautions when walking or driving at night.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and, in the case of an emergency, make it easier for authorities to locate you.

Follow the Department of State on social media platforms for quick updates: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Review the Bahama’s Country Security Report.

Prepare a plan for emergency and medical situations.

Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC for the latest Travel Health Information.

U.S. citizens experiencing an emergency should call the State Department — Consular Affairs at 1-888-407-4747 when dialing from within the U.S., or at (202) 501-4444 when dialing from overseas.